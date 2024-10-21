Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika- 8 richest South actresses and their SHOCKING net worth

    South Indian actresses have always surprised fans with their acting abilities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, and other stars charge outrageous amounts for their films, and their net worth will astound you.

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty and the richest South Indian actresses.

    Nayanthara's net worth is roughly Rs 180 crore, and she charges around Rs 10 crore for every film. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Southern film business.

    Rashmika Mandanna is renowned as India's national crush. Reportedly, her net worth is around Rs 66 crore and she charges around Rs 3 crore per film.

    Kajal Aggarwal is a veteran of the South Indian film industry. Her net worth is reportedly around Rs 80 crores and she has been in the industry for over 15 years.

    Keerthy Suresh won hearts with her outstanding performance in Mahanati. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She reportedly charges over Rs 2 crore for every film and has a net worth of roughly Rs 40 crore.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the industry's most popular actresses. Her stated net worth is Rs 95 crores, and she costs about Rs 4 crore for every film.

    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty's performance in Baahubali catapulted her to popularity. Her net worth is estimated at Rs 120 crore, and she charges approximately Rs 5 crore for every film.

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde allegedly charges roughly Rs 3.5 crore every film and has a net worth of around Rs 50 crore. She is a well-known actress in Bollywood and has collaborated with Salman Khan.

