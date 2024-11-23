Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Temples dedicated to 6 south actresses by their fans

This article explores instances where temples have been built for Tamil actresses as a testament to the immense adoration they receive from their fans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Temple for Tamil Actress

Tamil Nadu's love for cinema and politics is well-known. Fans have built temples for some actresses. This compilation explores these instances.

article_image2

Nidhi Agarwal

Nidhi Agarwal's fans built a temple and held a consecration ceremony in Chennai in 2022. Videos of the event went viral.

article_image3

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans built a temple in Alapadu village, Andhra Pradesh. It was inaugurated on her birthday.

article_image4

khushboo

Khushboo made her cinematic debut in 1988 with the Tamil film Dharmathin Thalaivan. Following that, she acted in a number of South Indian films and swiftly rose to popularity. Khushboo Sunder is well-known for being the first actress in Kollywood to have a shrine dedicated to her by her admirers. However, it did not last long due to her contentious comments about premarital intercourse.

article_image5

Namitha, an actress who works predominantly in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, was born in Gujarat on May 10, 1981. When Namitha was at the height of her popularity in 2008, a devotee constructed a temple in Tamil Nadu, making her the second actress to erect a temple in her honour after Khushboo.

article_image6

Hansika Motwani has worked in the film business for at least 10 years. People began comparing Hansika to actress Khushbu Sundar when she made her Kollywood debut with the film Padikathavan. During this period, her followers planned to establish a temple in Madurai. The chance to make history after Khusbhoo and Namitha was squandered since she rejected the idea.

article_image7

A few years back, there were rumours that Lady Superstar Nayanthara would have a shrine built in her honour. When admirers approached the actress to seek her permission to build the shrine, she graciously refused their nice offer. Last year, she played the goddess in the Tamil film Mookuthi Amman in a hilarious manner.

