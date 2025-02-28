Nayanthara refused to act with THIS hero even for Rs. 100 Crore– Here's why

Lady Superstar Nayanthara reportedly refused to act in a movie with a certain hero, even for 100 crores. Why did she do that? Who is that hero? Who revealed the truth?

Nayanthara, who is making waves in Indian cinema, especially in South Indian cinema, reportedly refused to act with one hero even if offered 100 crores. Nayanthara is shining as a star in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. She is one of the highest-paid heroines in South India. This senior beauty, who stepped into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan, achieved a super-duper hit with that movie. After that, Nayanthara's demand increased a lot.

Nayanthara is currently acting in the movie Toxic with KGF star Yash. Pan-India audiences are waiting for this movie. But the details about this movie's shooting are kept very secret. The story of this movie and the actors are also kept secret. It is said that Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and many others are acting in this movie. Nayanthara's role in this movie, directed by Malayalam Geetu Mohandas, is said to be very important.

Jawan movie collected over 1000 crores, and it is known that Nayan collected 10 crores for this movie. Now Nayanthara is increasing her remuneration. But she said that she would not act with one hero no matter how many crores were given. She said that she would not work even if she was given 10 or 100 crores. That hero is none other than Saravanan. He is a Tamil actor. The movie The Legend was released in 2022. This movie starring Saravanan as the hero was not a hit. Saravanan tried a lot for Nayanthara to act as the heroine in this movie. But Nayanthara did not agree.

As a result, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela acted as the heroine for Saravanan instead of Nayanthara. Bollywood heroines Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are far ahead in terms of remuneration. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt take remuneration from 15 to 30 crore rupees. But there are many discussions about why Nayanthara said that in the case of Saravanan.

But Nayanthara has not spoken about this matter so far. But cinema journalist Balu revealed this matter in Tamil media. There used to be a Rolls Royce car in front of Nayanthara's house sometimes. I was surprised to see that. Later, when the same car appeared at a wedding, I came to know the matter. That is Legend Saravanan's car. He asked Nayanthara a lot to act in his movie. It is known that he also went to her house many times.

Moreover, it is known that he said that he would give double remuneration if Nayanthara acted in his movie. But for some reason, Nayanthara strongly said that she would not act even if she was given 100 crores, the matter was revealed. Nayanthara has proved herself through some businesses along with cinema. Even though she is busy in her career, Nayanthara, who focuses on business, is also supported by her husband Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara is earning crores through cinema and business.

