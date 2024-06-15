Natasa Stankovic SEXY photos: 7 times Hardik Pandya's wife wowed in white outfits

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasa Stankovic, the stunning wife of cricket star Hardik Pandya, has captivated fans with her impeccable fashion sense. From glamorous gowns to chic casuals, here are seven times she wowed everyone in stunning white outfits.

    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 9:09 PM IST

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Natasa Stankovic chose a one-shoulder bikini top with striking ruched details while enjoying her time in a pool. "Haye garmi," read her Instagram caption in which Natasa Stankovic took her fashion quotient to another level.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Casual Chic in a White Sundress: Displaying her effortless style, Natasa looked stunning in a simple yet elegant white sundress, perfect for a summer day out.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Bold and Beautiful in a White Pantsuit: Natasa exuded confidence and power in a sleek white pantsuit, showcasing her fashion-forward approach and modern taste.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Glamorous in a White Sequin Dress: Turning heads at a glamorous event, Natasa sparkled in a dazzling white sequin dress that accentuated her glamorous persona.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Elegant Simplicity in a White Midi Dress: Natasa captured elegant simplicity in a beautifully tailored white midi dress, making it a timeless and chic fashion choice.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Boho Vibes in a White Maxi Dress: Embracing a bohemian style, Natasa wowed in a flowy white maxi dress, complete with delicate embroidery and intricate details.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Sporty and Stylish in White Athleisure: Demonstrating her versatility, Natasa rocked a sporty yet stylish look in a white athleisure outfit, perfect for a casual day out or a workout session.

    Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Stunning in a White Lace Ensemble: Natasa enchanted in a delicate white lace ensemble, combining romantic and ethereal elements for a truly stunning appearance.

