Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita wedding: When Samantha talked about her divorce from Naga saying 'I Felt Dead'

Years ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu discussed her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in an interview. She shared how she was at rock bottom and wanted to die. She stated that she is proud of her recovery.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

Samantha is perhaps one of the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Her initiatives cross-industries, capturing the hearts of audiences across the nation. In an old interview from a few years ago, she discussed her divorce from her now ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. 

article_image2

Samantha bravely shared how she was at her lowest point and wanted to die. She also mentioned that she is proud of herself for conquering it. It takes enormous strength to speak up about something personal, and we admire her.

article_image3

She said that talking about her feelings allowed her to accept them and move on. It was a challenge, but it helped her accept her situation and become more present. 

article_image4

She reflected on the situation and complimented herself for staying tough and battling through it. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017. However, their relationship ended in 2021 when they declared their separation and divorce.

article_image5

Cut to 2024, and Naga Chaitanya is planning to marry again, this time with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on December 4, 2024. As the wedding day approaches, the couple has begun the celebrations. They want to exchange vows at Annapurna Studios, the amphitheatre erected by Chaitanya's grandpa, the late superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

article_image6

Samantha and naga chaitanya

Samantha is now working on a new project following the success of her Amazon Prime program Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. She will co-star with Aditya Roy Kapoor in Rakt Bramand, an upcoming action fantasy about power politics and competition for the kingdom. 

