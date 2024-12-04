Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding: Samantha shares cryptic video on Instagram amid ex-husband Chaitanya's wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an empowering cryptic video ahead of Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, while Chaitanya honors his legacy with traditional attire.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an empowering post ahead of her former husband Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. She posted a video of a young girl pinning down a boy in a wrestling match, captioning it with "#FightLikeAGirl." This powerful message resonates with her fans, urging strength and resilience.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is set to take place at Annapurna Studios, a venue with deep personal significance. Founded by Chaitanya’s legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in 1976, this place holds a special connection to the family. Their wedding is scheduled for December 4, 2024, with the muhurat set for 8:15 pm.

Nagarjuna, Chaitanya’s father, spoke about how he first met Sobhita. He revealed that he was impressed by her performance in the 2018 film Goodachari. After inviting her to his house, Sobhita and Chaitanya met for the first time. Nagarjuna recalled this moment fondly, sharing how their connection grew from that meeting.

For his wedding, Chaitanya will pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing traditional attire called 'pancha.' This attire, reminiscent of Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s timeless style, reflects Chaitanya’s reverence for his family’s legacy. Fans have praised this gesture, appreciating the simplicity and emotional significance behind it.

