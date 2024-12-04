Naga-Sobhita wedding-When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027

Astrologer Venu Swamy once predicted that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will not last past 2027. Later, Venu Swamy was landed in a legal trouble over his contentious prediction.

Astrologer Venu Swamy is in legal danger for his disputed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala prediction. In 2027, Swamy prophesied that they would divorce due to another lady. His forecast angered the people and prompted the Telangana State Women's Commission to call him.

Venu Swamy, who earlier prophesied Naga Chaitanya's divorce from his first wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has again sparked interest with his allegations regarding the actor's private life. Naga Chaitanya, a rising star in Telugu film, married Samantha following a highly publicised affair in 2017.

They met while filming Yeh Maaya Chesave and grew close while filming Autonagar Surya. The pair announced their peaceful divorce in 2021 and have since concentrated on their own professions.

Following his divorce, Naga Chaitanya began dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who was praised for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan. The pair just got engaged on August 8 in a small ceremony attended by their family, and their wedding is said to be slated for today (December 4).

Amidst this joyous news, astrologer Venu Swamy made headlines by predicting that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's marriage may not endure past 2027. Swamy made his forecast in an Instagram video, suggesting that the couple's relationship may experience difficulties prompted by an anonymous third party. His comments sparked immediate backlash online, with followers blasting the astrologer for his lack of compassion.

Many people questioned the veracity and morality of making public predictions about someone's personal life. His outrageous comment has provoked controversy in the Telugu cinema industry. The Telugu Cinema Journalists' Association sharply opposed his remarks, claiming that such intrusions into private life are inappropriate. A police report was also made against Swamy.

Swamy withdrew his first video on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in response to criticism. He then apologised, noting that his remarks were an extension of previous forecasts he had made regarding Chaitanya's relationship.

Swamy attempted to stress that his purpose was not to incite controversy but to provide astrological insights, but many people saw his statements as invasive and unwanted. Despite the response, Venu Swamy's forecast continues to spark debate in the business, illustrating the enduring interest in celebrity relationships and the significance of such public judgment on personal affairs.

