Naga-Sobhita wedding-When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027

Astrologer Venu Swamy once predicted that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will not last past 2027. Later, Venu Swamy was landed in a legal trouble over his contentious prediction.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 3:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

Astrologer Venu Swamy is in legal danger for his disputed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala prediction. In 2027, Swamy prophesied that they would divorce due to another lady. His forecast angered the people and prompted the Telangana State Women's Commission to call him. 

article_image2

Venu Swamy, who earlier prophesied Naga Chaitanya's divorce from his first wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has again sparked interest with his allegations regarding the actor's private life. Naga Chaitanya, a rising star in Telugu film, married Samantha following a highly publicised affair in 2017.

article_image3

They met while filming Yeh Maaya Chesave and grew close while filming Autonagar Surya. The pair announced their peaceful divorce in 2021 and have since concentrated on their own professions.

article_image4

Following his divorce, Naga Chaitanya began dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who was praised for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan. The pair just got engaged on August 8 in a small ceremony attended by their family, and their wedding is said to be slated for today (December 4).

article_image5

Amidst this joyous news, astrologer Venu Swamy made headlines by predicting that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's marriage may not endure past 2027. Swamy made his forecast in an Instagram video, suggesting that the couple's relationship may experience difficulties prompted by an anonymous third party. His comments sparked immediate backlash online, with followers blasting the astrologer for his lack of compassion.

article_image6

Many people questioned the veracity and morality of making public predictions about someone's personal life. His outrageous comment has provoked controversy in the Telugu cinema industry. The Telugu Cinema Journalists' Association sharply opposed his remarks, claiming that such intrusions into private life are inappropriate. A police report was also made against Swamy.

article_image7

Swamy withdrew his first video on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in response to criticism. He then apologised, noting that his remarks were an extension of previous forecasts he had made regarding Chaitanya's relationship.

article_image8

Swamy attempted to stress that his purpose was not to incite controversy but to provide astrological insights, but many people saw his statements as invasive and unwanted. Despite the response, Venu Swamy's forecast continues to spark debate in the business, illustrating the enduring interest in celebrity relationships and the significance of such public judgment on personal affairs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts ATG

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

Recent Stories

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta RBA

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's administration since 2019? gcw

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal since 2019?

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement dmn

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring shk

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025? gcw

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon