Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Wedding Guest LIST: Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu and more to attend intimate ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding has been the buzz of the town since the couple exchanged rings earlier this year. Fans are excited to watch the couple begin their adventure together.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding date

A few days ago, the couple's wedding invitation appeared online and became popular on social media networks. The invitation settled months of doubt by confirming Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding date on December 4.

Along with the invitation, a photo of the couple's personalised gift basket went viral, which they distributed to the guests. The customised bamboo basket contained snack packets, jasmine flowers, an Ikat-printed fabric, and a scroll with several little mementoes.



The couple's invitation combines heritage with contemporary elements. It is pastel-coloured and has elaborate borders with bells, lights, and a South Indian temple in the backdrop.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding venue

The pair will marry at Hyderabad's famed Annapurna Studios. The venue is especially important because it was founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandpa, famed actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. According to reports, the pair picked this place to honour the Thandel actor's family tradition and ask his ancestors for blessings on their new adventure.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Guest List

According to sources, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are planning a secret wedding for their close relatives and a few film industry acquaintances. Guests will likely include the Daggubati and Mega families, Mahesh Babu's family, and Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Top filmmakers, including SS Rajamouli, are rumoured to be invited.

Will Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding be streamed online?

According to reports, streaming providers negotiate with Nagarjuna for exclusive rights to promote Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. The legendary actor is allegedly contemplating Netflix as a streaming partner. If all goes well, the occasion might become the second celebrity wedding on Netflix, following Nayanthara's documentary.

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations began with a spectacular Haldi ceremony. A video that leaked online showed the soon-to-be wedded pair sitting side by side while their family members excitedly showered them with flowers. Sobhita looked stunning in a red saree with a matching top and traditional jewellery, while Naga Chaitanya donned a white kurta and pyjamas.



On her wedding day, the actress would wear maathapatti, bajubandh, and kamarbandh jewellery, among other statement items.

