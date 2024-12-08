Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 5, 2024. The actress shared heartwarming wedding photos on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their joyful celebration.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 5, 2024, marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple’s wedding was a private yet stunning affair, with both sharing glimpses of their special day with fans.



Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her wedding moments, giving fans a sneak peek into her big day. The actress posted the images with heartfelt captions, expressing her joy and excitement as she embraced this new journey with Naga.

The actress also posted pictures where she was seen following traditional rituals, highlighting the cultural significance of the wedding. The images showcased beautiful moments as the couple celebrated the union with family and friends, embracing love and traditions.

In the photos shared by Sobhita, both she and Naga looked exceptionally happy, radiating love and contentment. Their chemistry was evident in the candid shots, where they were seen smiling and enjoying their time together, adding warmth to the occasion.

The actress shared a series of photos capturing every special moment of their wedding, from the intimate ceremony to joyous celebrations. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable couple, who seemed genuinely in love and full of happiness.

These intimate pictures not only celebrated their union but also gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s private lives. Sobhita and Naga’s wedding photos have left fans excited, eagerly awaiting more updates from the couple’s new journey together.

