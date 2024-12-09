Naga Chaitanya's interesting comments on Sai Pallavi spark viral buzz among fans; Here's what he said

Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about his apprehension working with Sai Pallavi, praising her talent and screen presence. He expressed his nervousness about matching her performance levels, especially in dance sequences.

Naga Chaitanya recently remarried Sobhita Dhulipala. He and Rana Daggubati are cousins, both grandsons of Ramanaidu.

Naga Chaitanya appeared on The Rana Daggubati Show with family members, sharing his desire for a happy family life.

Certain actresses, like the legendary Savitri and more recently, Sai Pallavi, are known for their powerful performances that can overshadow their male co-stars.

Sai Pallavi's dance and acting prowess are widely recognized, with her screen presence often dominating her co-stars.

Naga Chaitanya admitted to being nervous about acting and dancing with Sai Pallavi, praising her talent. He also teased Rana about avoiding dancing with her in Virata Parvam.

