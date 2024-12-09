Naga Chaitanya's interesting comments on Sai Pallavi spark viral buzz among fans; Here's what he said

Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about his apprehension working with Sai Pallavi, praising her talent and screen presence. He expressed his nervousness about matching her performance levels, especially in dance sequences.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 8:53 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya recently remarried Sobhita Dhulipala. He and Rana Daggubati are cousins, both grandsons of Ramanaidu.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya appeared on The Rana Daggubati Show with family members, sharing his desire for a happy family life.

article_image3

Certain actresses, like the legendary Savitri and more recently, Sai Pallavi, are known for their powerful performances that can overshadow their male co-stars.

article_image4

Sai Pallavi's dance and acting prowess are widely recognized, with her screen presence often dominating her co-stars.

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya admitted to being nervous about acting and dancing with Sai Pallavi, praising her talent. He also teased Rana about avoiding dancing with her in Virata Parvam.

