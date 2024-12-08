Naga Chaitanya, Naga Chaitanya family planning: Actor reveals if son is born, here's what he will do THIS

Naga Chaitanya recently remarried. He has revealed his family plans with Sobhita Dhulipala. What are they?

Naga Chaitanya recently remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The wedding took place on Wednesday (December 4th) at Annapurna Studios. Chaitanya is currently enjoying his married life.

Naga Chaitanya shared interesting details about his family planning, children, and life after 50. He expressed his desire for children and prioritizing having them with Sobhita. Chaitanya opened up about this on Rana's talk show.

Chaitanya shared his plans for a son, envisioning taking him to the race track. If they have a daughter, he'll encourage her hobbies and enjoy time with her. He hopes to be happily settled with children by 50.

Chaitanya is currently working on the film 'Thandel' with Sai Pallavi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film, releasing on February 7th next year, portrays the struggles and love story of a young man within the fishing community. It's based on a real-life story.

Besides 'Thandel,' Naga Chaitanya is set to work with the director of 'Virupaksha' and has committed to two other directors. He has high hopes for 'Thandel,' aiming for a big break after a period without a hit. The film's release after his marriage to Sobhita adds to the anticipation. read more:Naga Chaitanya was humiliated in acting school, an incident that made Akkineni fans bow their heads also read: Sequel movies craze in 2024, Pushpa 2, Singam Again, Stree 2

Latest Videos