'Nadaaniyan' screening: Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend premiere [PHOTOS]

Several Bollywood stars attended the 'Nadaaniyan' screening. The movie's lead stars, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, were especially present. Besides them, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and many other celebs were seen at the screening

The upcoming film 'Nadaaniyan' had its screening in Mumbai last evening. Many Bollywood celebs showed up

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are in the lead roles in the film 'Nadaaniyan'. Both lead stars posed together at the screening

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday was on March 5th. Ibrahim celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake at the screening

Sara Ali Khan also came to the 'Nadaaniyan' screening to support her brother Ibrahim who is also the lead actor of the film

South director and 'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar was also seen with his wife at the 'Nadaaniyan' screening

Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also attended the 'Nadaaniyan' screening to support Khushi Kapoor's film

Archana Puran Singh was spotted with her entire family at the 'Nadaaniyan' screening. It was a star-studded night

Mahima Chaudhary, Adar Poonawalla, and Karan Johar were also seen at the 'Nadaaniyan' screening. The movie will stream on Netflix from tomorrow, 7th March

Latest Videos