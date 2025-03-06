'Nadaaniyan' screening: Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others attend premiere [PHOTOS]

Several Bollywood stars attended the 'Nadaaniyan' screening. The movie's lead stars, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, were especially present. Besides them, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and many other celebs were seen at the screening

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

The upcoming film 'Nadaaniyan' had its screening in Mumbai last evening. Many Bollywood celebs showed up

budget 2025
article_image2

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are in the lead roles in the film 'Nadaaniyan'. Both lead stars posed together at the screening


article_image3

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday was on March 5th. Ibrahim celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake at the screening

article_image4

Sara Ali Khan also came to the 'Nadaaniyan' screening to support her brother Ibrahim who is also the lead actor of the film

article_image5

South director and 'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar was also seen with his wife at the 'Nadaaniyan' screening

article_image6

Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also attended the 'Nadaaniyan' screening to support Khushi Kapoor's film

article_image7

Archana Puran Singh was spotted with her entire family at the 'Nadaaniyan' screening. It was a star-studded night

article_image8

Mahima Chaudhary, Adar Poonawalla, and Karan Johar were also seen at the 'Nadaaniyan' screening. The movie will stream on Netflix from tomorrow, 7th March

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIFA 2025: Luxurious invitation box merges Rajasthan's heritage with Bollywood glamour [PHOTOS] NTI

IIFA 2025: Luxurious invitation box merges Rajasthan's heritage with Bollywood glamour [PHOTOS]

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Did Neeraj Pandey hint at Sourav Ganguly's cameo? Details inside NTI

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Did Neeraj Pandey hint at Sourav Ganguly's cameo? Details inside

Sharwanand birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more MEG

Sharwanand birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more

'Fauda' Season 5 returns: Find out release date and what to expect NTI

'Fauda' Season 5 returns: Find out release date and what to expect

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress MEG

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Weather LATEST update: Cool nights, pleasant climate forecast for city and other districts; Check ATG

Hyderabad Weather LATEST update: Cool nights, pleasant climate forecast for city and other districts; Check

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look NTI

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her glamorous photoshoot look

Sensex Nifty hold ground; global cues to steer market movement AJR

Sensex, Nifty hold ground; global cues to steer market movement

Kerala man executed in UAE: Muraleedharan's father recalls final call; convicted in 2009 murder case anr

Kerala man executed in UAE: Muraleedharan's father recalls final call; convicted in 2009 murder case

Mental Health: 10 daily practices to improve mental well-being SRI

Mental Health: 10 daily practices to improve mental well-being

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon