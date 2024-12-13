Mukesh Khanna suggests Allu Arjun to play Shaktimaan role after watching Pushpa 2

After watching Pushpa 2, Mukesh Khanna praised Allu Arjun's performance and suggested he would be the perfect fit for the role of Shaktimaan. He also suggested Bollywood could learn a few things from the South Indian film industry.

Hollywood has many superhero characters. However, the superhero closest to Indians is 'Shaktimaan'. This serial, which aired in the 90s, was liked not only by the youth but also by adults. It is also one of the most popular serials in the Indian TV world. Now a movie is coming with this character. However, who will play Shaktimaan has not been revealed. Many options are being heard. Now Mukesh Khanna says that Allu Arjun would be a perfect fit for that role.



Recently Mukesh Khanna watched Pushpa 2. He gave a review after watching the movie. He said that 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' starring Allu Arjun was wonderful. He said that every scene was beautifully shot. He opined that justice has been done to every rupee spent.

Mukesh Khanna said, ''This film was not made just with money. It is clear from watching the film that it was made with vision and proper planning. Every rupee spent is visible on the screen. If larger-than-life films are made with conviction, the audience will not look for logic in them. I haven't seen many of Allu Arjun's previous films. After watching this movie, I thought of watching his previous movies. After seeing this performance, it seems that only he can do justice to the role of 'Shaktimaan'.

As usual, he rained criticism on Bollywood. ''Hindi film industry directors and producers should learn many things from South Indian films. For example, the husband and wife scenes in this film were beautifully portrayed. It didn't seem objectionable anywhere. But, not so in Bollywood. If there are any scenes between couples, they add obscenity and show them. They cross the limits. You can earn money from such scenes, but how far is it right?'' Mukesh questioned.

On the other hand, there is talk in B-town that Bollywood crazy hero Ranveer Singh will play the role of 'Shaktimaan'. Malayalam director Basil Joseph, who has experience directing superhero films, is directing this film. It is reported that Basil, who directed the film 'Minnal Murali' with Tovino Thomas as the hero, will now direct the film 'Shaktimaan'. It is known that Basil Joseph has been working on the 'Shaktimaan' film for the past three years.

Currently, the pre-production work of the film has started. The 'Shaktimaan' movie is being made keeping the main elements of the 'Shaktimaan' serial as they are. The roles of Gangadhar and the heroine in the film will remain the same. It is said that the villains who acted in the serial will also be in the films. 'Shaktimaan' is going to go on sets this year or early next year. Basil is also currently busy shooting a new Malayalam film.



'Pushpa 2 The Rule', directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun as the hero, is making waves worldwide. It created new records by collecting a gross of Rs.1000 crores in just six days of its release. It has earned the name of the film that entered the Rs.1000 crore club in the shortest time. Sukumar's direction and Allu Arjun's acting are being praised everywhere.

