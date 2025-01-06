'Mufasa: The Lion King' Vs Pushpa 2: Who is leading the global box-office record? Check HERE

Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed Pushpa 2's box office record, showcasing a global phenomenon

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Mufasa vs Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, released last month, saw a pan-India release. While reception was moderate in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Hindi audiences embraced it, leading to significant box office success. The film grossed ₹1800 crore globally within a month

article_image2

Pushpa 2 Box Office

Pushpa 2 collected over ₹1400 crore in India, with over ₹900 crore from Hindi regions. Following this success, Mufasa: The Lion King, released on December 20th, featured prominent voice actors, including Shahrukh Khan in Hindi and Mahesh Babu in Telugu. Read more: Mufasa Overtakes Viduthalai 2 at Box Office

article_image3

Mufasa, Viduthalai 2

With Arjun Das, Ashok Selvan, and others voicing the Tamil version, Mufasa earned over ₹25 crore in Tamil Nadu and over ₹150 crore in India, surpassing Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai 2

article_image4

Mufasa Box Office Collection

Mufasa grossed ₹3200 crore globally in 15 days, nearly double Pushpa 2's global earnings. It performed exceptionally well in France, UK, Mexico, Italy, and Germany, with India ranking sixth. Read more: Shahrukh Khan's Son Debuts as Voice Artist

