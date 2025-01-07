Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: Know where and when you can watch Disney's HIT film

Mufasa: The Lion King: On December 20th, 2024, Disney released Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas. Digital distribution of the movie is anticipated to take place between March and April 2025.

Fans have been curious about the film's digital run since its highly acclaimed sequel, Mufasa: The Lion King opened in cinemas on December 20, 2024. The film, which made over US$470 million worldwide, will be released digitally in March or April. It is the eighth highest-grossing film of 2024.

According to the most recent film schedules, producers normally provide a 100-day exclusive theatrical window before the digital distribution, which sets the planned date around March or April 2025. The film will be only available on Dinsey+ Hotstar.

The digital debut will take place on Wednesdays, as has been the case with prior Disney titles. For example, The Little Mermaid was released for streaming after 103 days in theatres. Generally, Disney films are available for digital purchase two months following their theatrical release.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a sequel to the 2019 classic The Lion King, following the rise of a loving cub to the position of king. Jenkins, an Academy Award winner, previously told Reuters, "For 30 years, we've known Mufasa as the epitome of greatness and goodness, while Scar embodies pure evil." He highlighted the importance of viewing the original film in order to properly understand the context.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan brings Mufasa: The Lion King to life in Hindi, while Mahesh Babu does the same in Telugu. Sonic the Hedgehog posed a significant challenge to the picture.

