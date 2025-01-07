Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: Know where and when you can watch Disney's HIT film

Mufasa: The Lion King: On December 20th, 2024, Disney released Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas. Digital distribution of the movie is anticipated to take place between March and April 2025.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Fans have been curious about the film's digital run since its highly acclaimed sequel, Mufasa: The Lion King opened in cinemas on December 20, 2024. The film, which made over US$470 million worldwide, will be released digitally in March or April. It is the eighth highest-grossing film of 2024.

article_image2

According to the most recent film schedules, producers normally provide a 100-day exclusive theatrical window before the digital distribution, which sets the planned date around March or April 2025. The film will be only available on Dinsey+ Hotstar.

article_image3

The digital debut will take place on Wednesdays, as has been the case with prior Disney titles. For example, The Little Mermaid was released for streaming after 103 days in theatres. Generally, Disney films are available for digital purchase two months following their theatrical release.

article_image4

Mufasa: The Lion King is a sequel to the 2019 classic The Lion King, following the rise of a loving cub to the position of king. Jenkins, an Academy Award winner, previously told Reuters, "For 30 years, we've known Mufasa as the epitome of greatness and goodness, while Scar embodies pure evil." He highlighted the importance of viewing the original film in order to properly understand the context.

article_image5

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan brings Mufasa: The Lion King to life in Hindi, while Mahesh Babu does the same in Telugu. Sonic the Hedgehog posed a significant challenge to the picture. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images NTI

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on ATG

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to high octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out NTI

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Check out 10 stunning pictures of Naga Sadhus RBA

Maha Kumbh 2025: Check out 10 stunning pictures of Naga Sadhus

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH) snt

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH)

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6% gcw

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6%

Photos Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear RBA

(Photos) Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon