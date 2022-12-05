Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM: Know where and when to watch Malaika Arora's reality show

MIWM: In the show, Malaika will not hold back while discussing her private life, including her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her personal decisions.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Moving in With Malaika, or MIWM, a new reality series about Malaika Arora's life, will premiere on Monday. The show represents her first excursion into reality television and digital streaming. According to what has been seen in the previews thus far, Malaika will not hold back while discussing her private life, including her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her personal decisions.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Speaking to a media house, 49-year-old, Malaika revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also appear on the show. He is quite enthusiastic. He advised me to pursue it. He was really interested in how the show would go. He will take part in the performance. I am extremely excited to shoot with him," she remarked.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Arhaan is really enthusiastic about his role, and we still have a lot more shooting to do. I'm waiting for him to come down and shoot with me as he is presently studying abroad. Regarding what he wants to accomplish on the show, he has some incredible ideas. He has already asked me, "Paisa milega na," which I believe will be the most intriguing part (laughs)," she continued.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

So when does Moving in With Malaika, aka MIWM, debut?

On Monday, December 5, the reality series Moving in With Malaika will debut.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram