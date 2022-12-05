Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM: Know where and when to watch Malaika Arora's reality show

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 7:33 AM IST

    MIWM: In the show, Malaika will not hold back while discussing her private life, including her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her personal decisions.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Moving in With Malaika, or MIWM, a new reality series about Malaika Arora's life, will premiere on Monday. The show represents her first excursion into reality television and digital streaming. According to what has been seen in the previews thus far, Malaika will not hold back while discussing her private life, including her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her personal decisions.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Speaking to a media house, 49-year-old, Malaika revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also appear on the show. He is quite enthusiastic. He advised me to pursue it. He was really interested in how the show would go. He will take part in the performance. I am extremely excited to shoot with him," she remarked.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Arhaan is really enthusiastic about his role, and we still have a lot more shooting to do. I'm waiting for him to come down and shoot with me as he is presently studying abroad. Regarding what he wants to accomplish on the show, he has some incredible ideas. He has already asked me, "Paisa milega na," which I believe will be the most intriguing part (laughs)," she continued.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So when does Moving in With Malaika, aka MIWM, debut? 
    On Monday, December 5, the reality series Moving in With Malaika will debut.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Where can I view MIWM, or Moving in With Malaika?
    On Disney+ Hotstar, Moving in With Malaika (also known as MIWM) will stream. Every Monday through Thursday at 5 p.m., new episodes will debut.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Sharon Stone's ultimate star-struck moment after witnessing Shah Rukh Khan is just unmissable - VMA

    Sharon Stone's ultimate star-struck moment after witnessing Shah Rukh Khan is just unmissable

    Anupam Kher meets Kangana Ranaut at airport says Always a pleasure to meet my dearest gcw

    Anupam Kher meets Kangana Ranaut at airport, says 'Always a pleasure to meet my dearest'

    Shark Tank India season 2 promo out Know when and where to watch the reality show gcw

    Shark Tank: Season 2 promo out! Know when and where to watch the reality show

    Hansika Motwani Sohael Khaturiya dreamy haldi photos go viral couple slay in white outfits gcw

    Hansika Motwani's dreamy haldi photos go viral; couple slays in white outfits

    Pawan Kalyan to star in Saaho director Sujeeth s new film Details here vma

    Pawan Kalyan to star in 'Saaho' director Sujeeth's new film; Details inside

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Dimitrios Diamantakos' sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 5 to December 11

    Numerology Prediction for December 5 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 5 to December 11

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon