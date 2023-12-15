Mouni Roy looks SEXY in golden shimmery backless dress

On Thursday, Mouni Roy inaugurated her new restaurant in Mumbai and her dress was the talk of the town.

Mouni Roy has become one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses and is also a known as a fashion icon.

The 'Naagin 2' actress never misses an opportunity to embrace her unique sense of style and surprise her followers.

While she inaugurated her new restaurant in Mumbai, she wore a short golden shimmery deep-neck dress.

She looked sexy and glamours as she posed with her husband Suraj Nambiar. He donned an all-black look.

She completed her look with a matching necklace, and golden handbag and opted for black and silver hells.

The 'Brahmastra' actress wore smoky eye-makeup, and red lipstick and kept her hair loose and open while she posed with a friend.