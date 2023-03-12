Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song goes VIRAL

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Monalisa's song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ from the film  ‘Raja Babu’ goes viral on YouTube; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Everyone nowadays enjoys Bhojpuri movies and songs. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known figures with a large fan base on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A Bhojpuri song or two gets popular daily on YouTube and other media. A video of Nirahua and Monalisa has gone viral yet again. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is from a superhit film ‘Raja Babu’. The song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ from this film has a lot of love from the audience.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is becoming very viral on social media. In this video, you can see the tremendous moves of Monalisa. The video has received 1,635,691 views so far. This song is creating a buzz on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Thus far, the song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ video has gotten more than 1,6 million views. This song is becoming viral on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The SRK Music YouTube channel has published this video. Supporters are also shown showing their affection for the on-screen amorous duo.

