Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD moves in THIS viral video-WATCH

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa’s viral song 'Dehiya Jogata Full Doze Raja' from the movie 'Nihattha' goes viral on YouTube with more than 6,654,622 views.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most bold and gorgeous actresses. She is an avid social media user. Her stunning fashion sense puts her in the limelight.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa undoubtedly has a significant social media following. She continues to strike dread into the hearts of her worshippers with her beauty. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Every day, she posts risky photographs and videos that her admirers like. Meanwhile, her old song is making a comeback.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song has earned 6,654,622 views and 7k likes. Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance are featured in the song. The Bhojpuri Queen's dances are well received by the crowd. This video has received several comments from viewers.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films. She has appeared in several Hindi television series.

    article_image6

    She appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, when her Hindi belt got renowned among the audience. Monalisa has destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Kapil Sharma enjoys serene beauty of Nandi Hills in Bengaluru while on vacation vkp

    Actor Kapil Sharma enjoys serene beauty of Nandi Hills in Bengaluru while on vacation

    Is Kylie Jenner actually 'dating' Timothee Chalamet? Know details vma

    Is Kylie Jenner actually 'dating' Timothee Chalamet? Know details

    After Deepika Padukone for Qatar Airways, now Katrina Kaif becomes brand ambassador for Etihad Airway ADC

    After Deepika Padukone for Qatar Airways, now Katrina Kaif becomes brand ambassador for Etihad Airway

    Made In Heaven 2 celebration: Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan enjoy bash

    Made In Heaven 2 celebration: Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan enjoy bash

    Shah Rukh Khan reviews fan's version of Zinda Bandaa; here's what he said vma

    Shah Rukh Khan reviews fan's version of Zinda Bandaa; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Bored of cooking? Here's a list of some ready-to-eat products available in Indian market anr eai

    Bored of cooking? Here's a list of some ready-to-eat products available in Indian market

    Actor Kapil Sharma enjoys serene beauty of Nandi Hills in Bengaluru while on vacation vkp

    Actor Kapil Sharma enjoys serene beauty of Nandi Hills in Bengaluru while on vacation

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer's misses Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka due to back spasm osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer's misses Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka due to back spasm

    Karnataka: 'Religion and politics should be kept separate,' says Jagadguru Fakir Dingaleshwar Swamiji vkp

    Karnataka: 'Religion and politics should be kept separate,' says Jagadguru Fakir Dingaleshwar Swamiji

    Switzerland to Finland: 10 Happiest countries in the world ATG EAI

    Switzerland to Finland: 10 Happiest countries in the world

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon