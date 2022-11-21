Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Khesari Lal Yadav go WILD for 'Sarkela Sarse Ye Sajani' - WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Sarkela Sarse Ye Sajani' from the movie Tere Naam has become viral on YouTube.

Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is renowned for both her elegance and acting. Her most current songs as well as her previous songs are still quite popular on social media.

This explains why she has such a devoted following. They carefully pursue them as well. Monalisa utilises social media extensively. In her videos, she is seen as open about her personal and professional lives.

On social media, a Monalisa song is now quite popular. In this song, she can be seen having sex with Khesari Lal Yadav, a superstar of Bhojpuri. (WATCH NOW)



The YouTube video for the Bhojpuri song "Sarkela Sarse Ae Sajani" is well-liked. Khesari Lal Yadav also displays his ardent affection for Monalisa in addition to all of this. Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadv's dance is excellent. The song's and the music video's titles are identical.



The song's vocalists are Khushbu Jain and Khesari Lal Yadav. In addition to Bhojpuri, we'd like to let you know that Monalisa has become more well-known in the television business.

