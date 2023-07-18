Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa BOLD-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant's romantic song 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' is 'too hot to handle'

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song: The song has 4,380,967 YouTube views and 5.1k likes. Monalisa dances sexily in the song. Audiences love Bhojpuri Queen's movements. This video contains many fan comments.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is bold and attractive. Monalisa's risque photographs and dancing videos become viral. The actress has 5.4 million Instagram followers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has acted in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. The actress starred on "Bigg Boss." "Bigg Boss" viewers loved Monalisa. Audiences liked his boldness.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has 4,380,967 YouTube views. Monalisa dances sexily in the song. Audiences love Bhojpuri Queen's movements. This video contains many fan comments.
     

    article_image4

    Monalisa enjoys social media. She often posts on social media. Her captivating performances keep spectators captivated.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans may follow actress Monalisa on social media. She updated admirers with various postings and clips.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has appeared in various TV shows. He has no forthcoming projects. She's one of Bhojpuri cinema's high paid actresses. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oommen Chandy demise: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 postponed to Friday anr

    Oommen Chandy demise: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 postponed to July 21

    OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar drops first track from much-awaited satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar drops first track from much-awaited satirical comedy film

    Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt poster: Actress plays Keya Dhawan, enigmatic hacker who controls all odds ADC

    Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt poster: Actress plays Keya Dhawan, enigmatic hacker who controls all odds

    Oommen Chandy no more: Prithviraj, Suresh Gopi, Kunchacko Boban and other Malayalam stars pay tribute MSW

    Oommen Chandy no more: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Kunchacko, Suresh Gopi and other Malayalam stars pay tribute

    Badshah clarifies stance on viral video showing him falling off stage during gig; here's what he said ADC

    Badshah clarifies stance on viral video showing him falling off stage during gig; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined heavily for racquet outburst in against Carlos Alcaraz in the final osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined heavily for racquet outburst in against Carlos Alcaraz in the final

    Avocado to Olives: 7 foods containing healthy Fats ATG EAI

    Avocado to Olives: 7 foods containing healthy Fats

    Hydration secrets revealed: Achieve clear skin with Water ATG EAI

    Hydration secrets revealed: Achieve clear skin with Water

    From Bali to Bora Bora: 7 must-visit Island travel destinations around the world MSW EAI

    From Bali to Bora Bora: 7 must-visit Island travel destinations around the world

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials AJR

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon