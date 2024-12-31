Mohan Babu's family accused of illegal wild boar hunting: Here's what we know

Mohan Babu's family is embroiled in another controversy, potentially facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. A video showing Mohan Babu's staff allegedly hunting and carrying a wild boar has gone viral.

Mohan Babu's family has been in the news due to a series of controversies. Recently, Mohan Babu clashed with his son Manoj. They exchanged accusations and filed complaints. Mohan Babu reportedly carried licensed guns. Manoj also made allegations against his father and brother Vishnu regarding mismanagement of funds at their educational institution, Sri Vidyanikethan.

Allegations have surfaced that the staff working for Manchu Mohan Babu and Vishnu are hunting wildlife. Mohan Babu resides at a farmhouse near Shamshabad Airport in Julpalli, which is adjacent to a forest. They are accused of hunting wild boars in this forest.

A video showing Mohan Babu's staff, including his manager Kiran and electrician Durga Prasad, carrying a dead wild boar has gone viral. Animal rights activists and environmentalists are expressing outrage and demanding strict action against those involved.

It is alleged that Mohan Babu's staff in Julpalli have been hunting wild animals for a long time. Manoj reportedly warned them, but their behavior didn't change. Wildlife protection laws in India are stringent, with severe penalties for hunting. Even prominent actors like Salman Khan have faced jail time for hunting blackbucks.

If Mohan Babu's family is involved in wildlife hunting, they will face serious consequences. There are reports that Mohan Babu is facing arrest for assaulting a media representative, and his anticipatory bail application has been rejected. He is rumored to be absconding.

