Mohan Babu's family accused of illegal wild boar hunting: Here's what we know

Mohan Babu's family is embroiled in another controversy, potentially facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. A video showing Mohan Babu's staff allegedly hunting and carrying a wild boar has gone viral.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu's family has been in the news due to a series of controversies. Recently, Mohan Babu clashed with his son Manoj. They exchanged accusations and filed complaints. Mohan Babu reportedly carried licensed guns. Manoj also made allegations against his father and brother Vishnu regarding mismanagement of funds at their educational institution, Sri Vidyanikethan.

article_image2

Allegations have surfaced that the staff working for Manchu Mohan Babu and Vishnu are hunting wildlife. Mohan Babu resides at a farmhouse near Shamshabad Airport in Julpalli, which is adjacent to a forest. They are accused of hunting wild boars in this forest.

article_image3

Manchu Vishnu

A video showing Mohan Babu's staff, including his manager Kiran and electrician Durga Prasad, carrying a dead wild boar has gone viral. Animal rights activists and environmentalists are expressing outrage and demanding strict action against those involved.

article_image4

Manchu Vishnu

It is alleged that Mohan Babu's staff in Julpalli have been hunting wild animals for a long time. Manoj reportedly warned them, but their behavior didn't change. Wildlife protection laws in India are stringent, with severe penalties for hunting. Even prominent actors like Salman Khan have faced jail time for hunting blackbucks.

 

article_image5

If Mohan Babu's family is involved in wildlife hunting, they will face serious consequences. There are reports that Mohan Babu is facing arrest for assaulting a media representative, and his anticipatory bail application has been rejected. He is rumored to be absconding.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elon Musk to Yoda: Vir Das' AI-generated pictures on New Year's Eve go viral; take a look RBA

Elon Musk to Yoda: Vir Das' AI-generated pictures on New Year's Eve go viral; take a look

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema's obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on ATG

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema’s obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on

VIDEO Salman Khan dances to 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana', shares candid moments with Kokilaben Ambani in Jamnagar-WATCH RBA

VIDEO: Salman Khan dances, shares candid moments with Kokilaben Ambani in Jamnagar-WATCH

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH] NTI

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights NTI

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon