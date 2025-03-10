Moana 2 OTT Release Date: Netflix or JioHotstar? When and where to enjoy Dwayne Johnson's film online

Moana 2 is an animated musical adventure film, the second instalment of the Moana franchise and a sequel to Moana. It opened on November 21, 2024, at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Kapolei, Hawaii.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

Moana 2 is an animated musical adventure film, the Moana franchise's second instalment, and a Moana sequel. Moana 2 debuted on November 21, 2024, at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Kapolei, Hawaii, and was distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in the United States on November 27, 2024. The picture garnered mixed reviews from reviewers and audiences. It is set to be launched on OTT in March 2025.

article_image2

When and where can I see Moana 2?

The film is scheduled to be released digitally on March 12, 2025. It will be offered on JioHotstar.


article_image3

The film's plot is set in ancient Polynesia, on the island of Motunui, which is slowly fading. The protagonist, Moana, Chief Tui's daughter, has a strong connection to the ocean and is selected by it to return the heart of Te Fiti, a goddess whose heart was taken by the demigod Maui.

article_image4

The theft caused darkness to sweep over the islands. Despite her father's cautions to remain within the reef, Moana embarks on a daring journey across the ocean. What happens next is explained in the film.

article_image5

Casting and Production of Moana 2

The film's cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, Hualālai Chung as Moni, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Rose Matafeo as Loto, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, David Fane as Kele, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, Temuera Morrison as Tui, and Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, among others.

