Mission Majnu Screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara Advani and many more seen

Mission Majnu is set for its OTT debut on January 19. Meanwhile, the creators of Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's film had a big screening event in Mumbai.

The highly anticipated spy flick Mission Majnu is finally slated to have its big OTT debut on Netflix on January 19, Thursday. After a long wait and several delays, the much-anticipated film starring Sidharth Malhotra will finally have its international premiere. The grand screening event of Mission Majnu, which was held in Mumbai on January 17, Tuesday, was attended by the entire star cast and crew of the film, including lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, and others.



Along with the film's team members, renowned Bollywood celebs, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur, actresses Nora Fatehi, Rhea Chakraborty, and others attended the screening event of the film.



Sidharth Malhotra, the lead actor in Mission Majnu, looked dashing in a semi-formal ensemble at the screening event for his ambitious film. For the evening, the popular star wore a blue patterned casual shirt with a navy blue jacket and matching slacks.

Kiara Advani wore a white crop top and matching pants, which she accessorised with a striking golden cross-body Prada bag. Kiara finished her outfit with dewy, rosy make-up, bare feet, and a sleek hairdo.

The leading actor of Mission Majnu looked stunning in a navy blue denim bralette top and olive high-waisted slacks. Rashmika Mandanna finished her outfit with dewy, natural make-up, black shoes, and little jewellery.

Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in a knee-length black patterned dress. She finished off her appearance with grey stilettos, pink make-up, and simple jewellery.

Rhea Chakraborty looked chic in an enormous denim jacket in black and camouflage, which she matched with a black bralette top and matching slacks. She finished off her ensemble with black heels, a free harido, and a matching purse.

Karan Johar wore an enormous black jacket, a matching t-shirt and a pair of black pants. The filmmaker complemented his appearance with a bold necklace, ring, and Louis Vuitton eyewear.

