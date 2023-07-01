Mid-Day Showbiz Icons 2023: Adah Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nushrratt Bharuccha ramp up style game at event

The Mid-Day Showbiz Icons 2023 awards was a star-studded event with the best of tinsel town and Bollywood coming together. Sobhita Dhulipala, Adah Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others ramped up the style game at the event.

Adah Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala and Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning at the awards event and elevated fashion in their trendsetting outfits.

Adah Sharma looked pretty and stunning in a pink and white designer Indian attire as she held her award and smiled wide posing for the paps.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a black saree with golden dots as she posed for the paparazzis and smiled wide.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked gorgeous and stunning in an all-black ensemble outfit as she posed for the bollywood shutterbugs.

Anupamaa fame renowned TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey looked dapper and stud in a black blazer, white shirt, denim blue jeans with red shoes at the event.

Divyanka Tripathi looked beautiful in a dark blue saree with diamond work at the awards event and smiled wide while striking a pose for the paps.

Veteran bollywood filmmaker and noted director Subhash Ghai looked charming in an all-white colour attire at the awards event.

Gaurav Chopra looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants with a blue blazer jacket at the event as he gave a dashing pose for the paps.

Jackky Bhagnani looked dashing and charming in a dark blue velvet jacket, shirt and black pants at the event.