    Mid-Day Showbiz Icons 2023: Adah Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nushrratt Bharuccha ramp up style game at event

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    The Mid-Day Showbiz Icons 2023 awards was a star-studded event with the best of tinsel town and Bollywood coming together. Sobhita Dhulipala, Adah Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others ramped up the style game at the event.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Adah Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala and Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning at the awards event and elevated fashion in their trendsetting outfits.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Adah Sharma looked pretty and stunning in a pink and white designer Indian attire as she held her award and smiled wide posing for the paps.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a black saree with golden dots as she posed for the paparazzis and smiled wide.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nushrratt Bharuccha looked gorgeous and stunning in an all-black ensemble outfit as she posed for the bollywood shutterbugs.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Anupamaa fame renowned TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey looked dapper and stud in a black blazer, white shirt, denim blue jeans with red shoes at the event.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Divyanka Tripathi looked beautiful in a dark blue saree with diamond work at the awards event and smiled wide while striking a pose for the paps.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Veteran bollywood filmmaker and noted director Subhash Ghai looked charming in an all-white colour attire at the awards event.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Gaurav Chopra looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants with a blue blazer jacket at the event as he gave a dashing pose for the paps.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Jackky Bhagnani looked dashing and charming in a dark blue velvet jacket, shirt and black pants at the event.

