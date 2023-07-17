Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with smouldering curves, cleavage in jaw-dropping Bikinis

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikini looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy black bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue beach waters and blue skies.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy forest green shimmery bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue skies. The bikini displays her breasts and cleavage completely.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead-scintillating and channels her inner beach belle in this racy baby-pink bikini. She lies down with her entire face facing back at the camera lens as she flaunts her booty and bareback.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks scintillating and serves a dose of allure to fans in this bold pink bikini with wet hair, which is unmissable.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa increases hotness in this sizzling pistachio light green-coloured bikini and bottoms and sits on the railing in the desert area.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes daringly bold in this photo as she flaunts her sexiness in the white bikini attire and sits in a way which shows off her booty, legs and breasts.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and turns the tables with her sizzling avatar by going bare and covering her body with only gold body jewellery covering her and wearing dark brown bottoms to finish off her topless look.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead gorgeous and tempting seductress in this sexy avatar, where she dons a white-coloured knotted bikini and bottoms and flaunts her abs and booty.

    article_image10

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks alluring and adorable in this sizzling avatar by donning a pale lavender-coloured thin-stringed bikini with bottoms of the same colour as she smiles radiantly.

    article_image11

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and sizzling with tousled wet hair as she flaunts her breasts in a bold red open bikini in this picture.

