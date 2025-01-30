Mere Humsafar to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Top 7 IMDb-Rated Pakistani dramas of Hania Amir to watch

Explore the top 7 IMDB-rated Pakistani dramas starring Hania Amir, showcasing her versatile performances in romantic, emotional, and thrilling roles that have captivated audiences across various genres.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 11:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024) – This 9.0-rated romantic drama revolves around two strangers, Sharjeena and Mustafa, who marry due to unexpected circumstances. Hania Amir shines as Sharjeena, and Fahad Mustafa delivers a captivating performance as Mustafa.

Mere Humsafar (2021–) – This emotional drama follows Hala's journey after facing mistreatment from her aunt following her father's departure. Hania Amir portrays the vulnerable Hala, while Farhan Saeed plays the supportive Hamza, creating an unforgettable love story.
 

article_image2

Siyaah Series (2023) – With an 8.9 rating, Siyaah combines supernatural suspense with raw emotion. Hania Amir stars as a journalist who unravels a series of eerie mysteries, blending horror and thriller elements to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

Dil Ruba (2020) – With a 7.7 rating, Hania Aamir stars as Sanam, a charming and flirtatious woman who effortlessly captures the attention of every man she encounters. The series is relatable, dramatic, and highly addictive.
 

article_image3

Sang-e-Mah (2022) – A gripping historical drama, Sang-e-Mah, rated 8.8, delves into themes of honor, revenge, and family ties in a tribal setting. Hania Amir plays a key role, with strong performances that leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Ishqiya (2020) – In this love triangle drama, Hania Amir plays Hamna, whose life is disrupted by a complicated relationship with her fiancé and sister. The series, filled with love, trust, and betrayal, showcases strong performances from the entire cast.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

I am speechless: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH) HRD

‘I am speechless’: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH)

Anuja OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Indian short film backed by Priyanka Chopra NTI

Anuja OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Indian short film backed by Priyanka Chopra

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Priyadarshan turns 67: Akshay Kumar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker RBA

Priyadarshan turns 67: Akshay Kumar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures, fans react NTI

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures, fans react

Recent Stories

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra RBA

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra

BREAKING: BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election by 19 votes, defeats AAP-Congress alliance shk

BREAKING: BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election, defeats AAP-Congress alliance (WATCH)

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority shk

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon