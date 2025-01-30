Mere Humsafar to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Top 7 IMDb-Rated Pakistani dramas of Hania Amir to watch

Explore the top 7 IMDB-rated Pakistani dramas starring Hania Amir, showcasing her versatile performances in romantic, emotional, and thrilling roles that have captivated audiences across various genres.



Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024) – This 9.0-rated romantic drama revolves around two strangers, Sharjeena and Mustafa, who marry due to unexpected circumstances. Hania Amir shines as Sharjeena, and Fahad Mustafa delivers a captivating performance as Mustafa. Mere Humsafar (2021–) – This emotional drama follows Hala's journey after facing mistreatment from her aunt following her father's departure. Hania Amir portrays the vulnerable Hala, while Farhan Saeed plays the supportive Hamza, creating an unforgettable love story.



Siyaah Series (2023) – With an 8.9 rating, Siyaah combines supernatural suspense with raw emotion. Hania Amir stars as a journalist who unravels a series of eerie mysteries, blending horror and thriller elements to keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Dil Ruba (2020) – With a 7.7 rating, Hania Aamir stars as Sanam, a charming and flirtatious woman who effortlessly captures the attention of every man she encounters. The series is relatable, dramatic, and highly addictive.



Sang-e-Mah (2022) – A gripping historical drama, Sang-e-Mah, rated 8.8, delves into themes of honor, revenge, and family ties in a tribal setting. Hania Amir plays a key role, with strong performances that leave a lasting impact on viewers. Ishqiya (2020) – In this love triangle drama, Hania Amir plays Hamna, whose life is disrupted by a complicated relationship with her fiancé and sister. The series, filled with love, trust, and betrayal, showcases strong performances from the entire cast.

Latest Videos