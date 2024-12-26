Megastar Chiranjeevi skips meeting with Revanth Reddy despite Dil Raju's invitation; Read on

Several film personalities are meeting with Revanth Reddy today at the command control center. A meeting of film personalities with Revanth Reddy is being held under the leadership of Dil Raju.

The film industry is in trouble with several controversies, including the Sandhya Theater incident and cases against Allu Arjun. After the Sandhya Theater stampede, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced that the government would no longer allow special shows or ticket price increases.

Several film personalities are meeting Revanth Reddy at the command control center. A meeting of film personalities with Revanth Reddy is being held under the leadership of Dil Raju.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's absence is shocking. Previously, when the film industry faced problems during the YCP government, Chiranjeevi took the lead in resolving them.

Chiranjeevi is not attending the meeting with Revanth Reddy along with other film personalities. Dil Raju personally invited Chiranjeevi to this meeting.

Several rumors are circulating that being in Chennai is not the only reason for Chiranjeevi's absence. When the YCP government was in power, Chiranjeevi led Mahesh, Prabhas, and other film personalities to Jagan.

Fans were also not pleased with Chiranjeevi personally approaching Chief Ministers for minor issues. There was trolling at that time.

Latest Videos