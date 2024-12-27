Max REVIEW: Is Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller worth your time? Read on

Kichcha Sudeep's latest movie, Max, has been released in Telugu after its Kannada success. This review explores whether it lives up to the hype.

Kichcha Sudeep, popular in Telugu cinema for Eega, returns with Max, an action thriller directed by Vijay Kartikeyan. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Sudeep under V Creations and Kiccha Creations, the film, released in Kannada on December 25th, hit Telugu screens on December 27th. This review analyzes its Telugu reception and Sudeep's market potential.

Story:

Arjun (Kichcha Sudeep) returns to a police station after a two-month suspension. His arrival causes a stir. Head Constable Ravana (Ilavarasu), a former colleague, warns about Arjun's unpredictable mood. Arjun immediately arrests two drunk youngsters who crash into a police checkpoint and assault a female constable. They turn out to be sons of dangerous ministers (Aadukalam Naren, Sharath Lohitashwa), whose henchman Ganesh (Sunil) is even more ruthless. Fearing reprisal, the police try to avoid filing an FIR. Locked up, the two youngsters fight and shoot each other dead. The police fear the ministers' wrath. Arjun investigates, and Crime Inspector Roopa (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), aligned with the ministers, enters the scene. The story unfolds with twists and turns, revealing a link to a teenage girl's assault.

Analysis:

Max is a gripping, fast-paced, screenplay-based action thriller. The story unfolds over a single night, starting with Arjun's arrival at the railway station. The film builds suspense with the villains' elevation before the hero's. The narrative races from the checkpoint incident to the youngsters' deaths and Arjun's plan to avoid blame. The connection to the assault adds depth. The first half is steady, but the second half is a thrilling race against time, enhanced by Sudeep's action and the background score. The climax is emotional and impactful.

The screenplay-driven narrative limits the story's scope. While the villains' initial elevation is novel, it becomes repetitive. Their portrayal as exceptionally cruel lacks impact due to the absence of depicted past actions. Some scenes lack logic, and Crime Inspector Roopa's role is unconvincing. The villains fall too easily for Arjun's tactics. The second half compensates with its thrilling pace. The film evokes comparisons to Kaithi, which might be a drawback for audiences familiar with it.

Performances:

Kichcha Sudeep excels as CI Arjun, delivering a powerful performance with his mass entry, action sequences, and strategic moves. Ilavarasu as Ravana delivers a compelling performance with an emotional twist. Sunil shines as the villain, continuing his successful streak in negative roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's role lacks scope. The supporting cast is adequate.

Technical Aspects:

The film boasts strong technical aspects. Shekhar Chandra's cinematography captures the night scenes beautifully. Editor S R Ganesh Babu's work is a highlight. Ajaneesh Loknath's background score elevates the film. Director Vijay Kartikeyan delivers a gripping screenplay, blending crime, action, thriller, and emotional elements. Despite some logical flaws and a limited story, he crafts a compelling action thriller.

