Marvel’s Wastelanders event: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Masaba Gupta and many more walk the red carpet

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turned heads today when they came for the Marvel's Wastelanders cast announcement event hosted by Audible.

One of the most popular couples in town is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Every time they venture out in the city, the couple never fails to deliver huge relationship objectives.

Today, the couple was seen turning heads when they came for the cast announcement of Audible's audio series Marvel's Wastelanders. Prajakta Koli, Masaba Gupta, Sikandar Kher, Mithila Palkar, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Jaideep Ahlawat were among those who walked the red carpet.



Kareena Kapoor is wearing a black bralette top with a purple pantsuit in the photos. She wore no makeup and wore her hair in a neat bun. She avoided excessive accessories and allowed her power outfit to speak for itself.



On the other hand, Saif looked sharp with a black tee, an olive green jacket, and denim pants. He finished his ensemble with black sunglasses. Other celebrities also dressed to impress as they attended the event.

Meanwhile, Saif will play Peter Quill in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, while Vrajesh Hirjee will play Rocket. Cora will be voiced by Sushant Divgikr, The Collector by Anangsha Biswas, Emma Frost by Maninee De, and Kraven the Hunter by Harjeet Walia.

The Hindi series will be available on Audible in 2023 and 2024. On June 28, the first part of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be available on Audible. Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom will appear in upcoming parts of Marvel's Wastelanders series. Jaideep Ahlawat will voice the character of Hawkeye.

Bebo will play Black Widow in the series. She said she instantly connected and resonated with the character during the event. She also called it an 'amazing' character and is honoured to be a part of it. Mithila Palkar will voice the character of Sophia.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She also has Hansal Mehta's next in the kitty. On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Masaba Gupta will voice the character of Lisa Cartwright.

Actress Mithila Palkar poses with Sharad Kelkar, who will give his voice to the character of Wolverine.

Actress Yashashwini Damaya will voice the character of Valeria Richards in Marvel's Wastelanders show.

