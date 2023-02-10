Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marvel’s Wastelanders event: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Masaba Gupta and many more walk the red carpet

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turned heads today when they came for the Marvel's Wastelanders cast announcement event hosted by Audible.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    One of the most popular couples in town is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Every time they venture out in the city, the couple never fails to deliver huge relationship objectives.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Today, the couple was seen turning heads when they came for the cast announcement of Audible's audio series Marvel's Wastelanders. Prajakta Koli, Masaba Gupta, Sikandar Kher, Mithila Palkar, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Jaideep Ahlawat were among those who walked the red carpet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor is wearing a black bralette top with a purple pantsuit in the photos. She wore no makeup and wore her hair in a neat bun. She avoided excessive accessories and allowed her power outfit to speak for itself.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the other hand, Saif looked sharp with a black tee, an olive green jacket, and denim pants. He finished his ensemble with black sunglasses. Other celebrities also dressed to impress as they attended the event.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, Saif will play Peter Quill in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, while Vrajesh Hirjee will play Rocket. Cora will be voiced by Sushant Divgikr, The Collector by Anangsha Biswas, Emma Frost by Maninee De, and Kraven the Hunter by Harjeet Walia.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Hindi series will be available on Audible in 2023 and 2024. On June 28, the first part of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be available on Audible. Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom will appear in upcoming parts of Marvel's Wastelanders series. Jaideep Ahlawat will voice the character of Hawkeye.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bebo will play Black Widow in the series. She said she instantly connected and resonated with the character during the event. She also called it an 'amazing' character and is honoured to be a part of it. Mithila Palkar will voice the character of Sophia.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She also has Hansal Mehta's next in the kitty. On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Masaba Gupta will voice the character of Lisa Cartwright.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Mithila Palkar poses with Sharad Kelkar, who will give his voice to the character of Wolverine. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Yashashwini Damaya will voice the character of Valeria Richards in Marvel's Wastelanders show.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Prajakta Koli, an Indian YouTuber, actor, and blogger, will voice the character of Ash was seen posing for the media.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video - gps

    Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performs bhangra with Akshay Kumar; fans love their energy-WATCH RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performs bhangra with Akshay Kumar; fans love their energy-WATCH

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' race RBA

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' chase

    Farzi fever: Varun Dhawan and Dhanush side with Vijay Sethupathi to chase the con artist, Shahid Kapoor- read RBA

    Farzi fever: Varun Dhawan and Dhanush side with Vijay Sethupathi to chase the con artist, Shahid Kapoor- read

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding video OUT: Bride dances her way to groom; watch fairytale SHAADI RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding video OUT: Bride dances her way to groom; watch fairytale SHAADI

    Recent Stories

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23 Manchester United is not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent - Bruno Fernandes on Leeds trip-ayh

    EPL: 'We're not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent it is' - Fernandes ahead of Leeds trip

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you cant buy it know why all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

    Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH RBA

    Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH

    Rajasthan Budget 2023: Free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month; check highlights - adt

    Rajasthan Budget 2023: Free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month; check highlights

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report AJR

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon