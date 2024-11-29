Manju Warrier to Nayanthara: Top 7 highest-paid Malayalam actresses

Malayalam cinema has produced some of the best actresses in the whole nation. Some of these female actors have box-office potential even outside Mollywood and demand hefty paychecks.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

There is no shortage of talent in Malayalam cinema when it comes to acting. Actress from Kerala have proven their worth inside and outside the Malayalam film industry and are very well paid. Let's look at 7 actresses demanding whopping salaries. 

article_image2

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is one of the biggest names, not only in Malayalam cinema but also in South India. She has even acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan and commands one of the highest paychecks for an actress in India itself. She reportedly gets paid between Rs 7 crores to 10 crores per movie.

article_image3

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier has transcended boundaries of Malayalam cinema and is now active in movies across different languages. She recently played the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan and gets a salary of around Rs 1 crore to 2 crore per movie.

article_image4

Parvathy Thiruvoth

A talented actress from Malayalam film industry, Parvathy Thiruvoth gets paid between Rs 35 lakhs to 1 crore depending on the canvas of the movie.

article_image5

Amala Paul

Hailing from Malayalam film industry, Amala Paul went to act as heroines of top actors in other languages and has made a name for herself. She gets a salary of Rs 25 lakhs for a cameo appearance and it can go up to Rs 1 crore for lead roles.

article_image6

Samyuktha Menon

Samyuktha Menon started out in Malayalam cinema and has now become active in other langugage movies. She gets around Rs 70 lakhs per movie. 

article_image7

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Another leading actress in Malayalam cinema, Aishwarya Lekshmi gets a salary of Rs 35 lakhs to 50 lakhs per movie. 

article_image8

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Daughter of popular director Priyadarshan and a popular actress in Malayalam, Kalyani Priyadarshan gets paid around Rs 35 lakhs to 50 lakhs per movie. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH]

BREAKING Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away; actress shares emotional post ATG

BREAKING: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away; actress shares emotional post

Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut? Here's what we know ATG

Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra' friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra’s friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH]

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say RBA

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say

Recent Stories

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies gcw

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos vkp

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

Black Friday sale 2024: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts RBA

Black Friday SALE: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact vkp

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon