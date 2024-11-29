Manju Warrier to Nayanthara: Top 7 highest-paid Malayalam actresses

Malayalam cinema has produced some of the best actresses in the whole nation. Some of these female actors have box-office potential even outside Mollywood and demand hefty paychecks.

There is no shortage of talent in Malayalam cinema when it comes to acting. Actress from Kerala have proven their worth inside and outside the Malayalam film industry and are very well paid. Let's look at 7 actresses demanding whopping salaries.

Nayanthara Nayanthara is one of the biggest names, not only in Malayalam cinema but also in South India. She has even acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan and commands one of the highest paychecks for an actress in India itself. She reportedly gets paid between Rs 7 crores to 10 crores per movie.

Manju Warrier Manju Warrier has transcended boundaries of Malayalam cinema and is now active in movies across different languages. She recently played the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan and gets a salary of around Rs 1 crore to 2 crore per movie.

Parvathy Thiruvoth A talented actress from Malayalam film industry, Parvathy Thiruvoth gets paid between Rs 35 lakhs to 1 crore depending on the canvas of the movie.

Amala Paul Hailing from Malayalam film industry, Amala Paul went to act as heroines of top actors in other languages and has made a name for herself. She gets a salary of Rs 25 lakhs for a cameo appearance and it can go up to Rs 1 crore for lead roles.

Samyuktha Menon Samyuktha Menon started out in Malayalam cinema and has now become active in other langugage movies. She gets around Rs 70 lakhs per movie.

Aishwarya Lekshmi Another leading actress in Malayalam cinema, Aishwarya Lekshmi gets a salary of Rs 35 lakhs to 50 lakhs per movie.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Daughter of popular director Priyadarshan and a popular actress in Malayalam, Kalyani Priyadarshan gets paid around Rs 35 lakhs to 50 lakhs per movie.

Latest Videos