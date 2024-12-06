Mamta Kulkarni back in India after 25 years, court clears her of drug allegations; Read on

Mamta Kulkarni returns to India after 25 years, cleared of drug charges. She denies involvement in the 2015 drug case and shares her emotional journey of self-discovery.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

Mamta Kulkarni, the popular actress from the 90s, recently returned to India after 25 years. Her return has been a topic of discussion, especially due to her involvement in a drug trafficking case in 2015. Kulkarni was accused of attending a drug ring meeting in Kenya, allegedly connected to Vicky Goswami.

 

article_image2

In an interview with News 18, the actress denied any involvement in Goswami’s illegal business and claimed she was unaware of the nature of the meetings she attended in Kenya. She further revealed that the Bombay High Court cleared her name in the drug case.

 

article_image3

Kulkarni opened up about her long absence, explaining that she had been searching for herself and had no intention of returning to the film industry. She revealed that she left India in 2000 when she was at the peak of her career with multiple film offers.

 

article_image4

The actress expressed her emotions upon landing in Mumbai, stating she was overwhelmed to be back in the city. Despite her absence, Kulkarni emphasized that she was not aiming for a comeback in films, focusing instead on her personal journey.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase Indian hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix, read details RBA

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will Mamata Banerjee govt credit December's money? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will December's money be credited?

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends gcw

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon