Mamta Kulkarni back in India after 25 years, court clears her of drug allegations; Read on

Mamta Kulkarni returns to India after 25 years, cleared of drug charges. She denies involvement in the 2015 drug case and shares her emotional journey of self-discovery.

Mamta Kulkarni, the popular actress from the 90s, recently returned to India after 25 years. Her return has been a topic of discussion, especially due to her involvement in a drug trafficking case in 2015. Kulkarni was accused of attending a drug ring meeting in Kenya, allegedly connected to Vicky Goswami.

In an interview with News 18, the actress denied any involvement in Goswami’s illegal business and claimed she was unaware of the nature of the meetings she attended in Kenya. She further revealed that the Bombay High Court cleared her name in the drug case.

Kulkarni opened up about her long absence, explaining that she had been searching for herself and had no intention of returning to the film industry. She revealed that she left India in 2000 when she was at the peak of her career with multiple film offers.

The actress expressed her emotions upon landing in Mumbai, stating she was overwhelmed to be back in the city. Despite her absence, Kulkarni emphasized that she was not aiming for a comeback in films, focusing instead on her personal journey.

