Mammootty creates history with record-breaking number of films in a year; Read on

Today, star heroes consider even one film a year a significant feat. However, senior heroes used to act in more than ten films annually. Mammootty set a record by acting in many films in a single year. 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

Big-budget pan-India films are trending. Especially in Tollywood, star heroes struggle for two to three years for a single film. But in the past, big heroes used to do at least 5 films a year. There were instances where heroes like Krishna released 16 films a year. However, one star hero created an unbeatable record in this regard. Also Read: Is Ram Pothineni secretly dating actress Bhagyashree Borse? Latest love rumors in Tollywood.

He created a sensation by releasing 36 films in a single year, a feat no one else could achieve. Even after 70, he maintains his glamour, making young heroes envious. Who is this hero? It's none other than Malayalam star Mammootty. Would anyone believe Mammootty is over 70? Also Read: Not Samantha, not Trisha, who is the shocking heroine who got a place in the Forbes list?

Mammootty has broken many records as a hero. His son, Dulquer Salmaan, entered as a hero and is delivering hit after hit. Dulquer is over 40. But if you place them side by side, they look like brothers, not father and son. Maintaining his glamour and fitness, Mammootty continues to act in good films even after 70. He remains a star hero in Malayalam. Also Read: The pan-India hero Roja played with during childhood, you will be shocked to know who it is.

Mammootty's film journey started in 1971 with a small role in the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. He entered in '71 and got a chance to become a hero in '80. Mammootty works so fast that all the records for doing the most films in a year are in his name. He first stepped into the film industry. Later, in 1980, he became a hero with the film Mela. Also Read: The film Prabhas did without taking a single rupee remuneration...?

Mammootty, one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema, acted in 24 films in 1982 and created records by acting in over 30 films every year from 1983 to 1986. He has acted in over 400 films as a hero. In 1983, he created a new record by acting in 36 films in a single year. It took his son, Dulquer Salmaan, 13 years to act in the same number of films Mammootty did in one year.

