Malayalam actress Pragya Nagra addresses AI-generated S*X video leak, breaks silence on controversy

Malayalam actress Pragya Nagra addresses the controversy over an AI-generated explicit video featuring her, urging caution against the misuse of technology and thanking supporters during the challenging time.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Malayalam actress and influencer Pragya Nagra recently found herself at the center of controversy after an explicit video allegedly featuring her surfaced online. Pragya clarified that the video was AI-generated and criticized the misuse of technology to harm reputations.

article_image2

Pragya Urges Caution Amid AI Misuse

In her statement, Pragya expressed dismay over the incident, emphasizing the dangers of AI technology being weaponized to target women. She urged her followers to stay cautious and highlighted the emotional distress caused by such unethical practices in the digital age.

 

article_image3

Support Pours in for the Actress

Pragya thanked her supporters for standing by her during this challenging period. Her fans and industry peers rallied around her, condemning the spread of AI-generated misinformation and calling for stricter measures against such violations of privacy and dignity.

 

article_image4

AI-Related Threats on the Rise

This incident has underscored the growing threat of AI-generated fake content. As Pragya’s ordeal demonstrates, advanced technology can be manipulated maliciously, raising concerns about privacy and online security for public figures and everyday internet users alike.

