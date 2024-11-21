Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 Bollywood actresses who flaunt their stretch marks

From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, these actresses are praised for promoting body positivity and normalizing stretch marks.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

Actresses embracing body positivity

From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, these actresses are praised for promoting body positivity and normalizing stretch marks through their pictures. They've received applause for promoting self-love and body positivity globally, normalizing the fact that stretch marks are natural.

article_image2

Disha Patani

Disha Patani confidently shows off her body on Instagram, garnering fan love for normalizing stretch marks.

article_image3

Malaika Arora

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, a mother, embraces her stretch marks and continues to wear what she loves.

article_image4

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has received accolades for openly displaying her stretch marks in a photograph.

article_image5

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan faced social media trolls for showing stretch marks, but Anushka Sharma defended her bravery.

article_image6

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, a television actress, bravely released images of herself in a swimsuit, proudly displaying her stretch marks.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices NTI

Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls our Rajat Dalal for disrespecting women [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls our Rajat Dalal for disrespecting women [WATCH]

Coachella 2025: Malayali rapper Hanumankind to perform at prestigious music festival; Read more ATG

Coachella 2025: Malayali rapper Hanumankind to perform at prestigious music festival; Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet KISS at 'Lee' screening; video goes viral [WATCH] ATG

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet KISS at 'Lee' screening; video goes viral [WATCH]

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 anr

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60

Recent Stories

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage vkp

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

West Bengal government employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when AJR

West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets anr

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer ATG

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon