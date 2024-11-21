Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 Bollywood actresses who flaunt their stretch marks

From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, these actresses are praised for promoting body positivity and normalizing stretch marks.

Actresses embracing body positivity

From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, these actresses are praised for promoting body positivity and normalizing stretch marks through their pictures. They've received applause for promoting self-love and body positivity globally, normalizing the fact that stretch marks are natural.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani confidently shows off her body on Instagram, garnering fan love for normalizing stretch marks.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, a mother, embraces her stretch marks and continues to wear what she loves.

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has received accolades for openly displaying her stretch marks in a photograph.

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan faced social media trolls for showing stretch marks, but Anushka Sharma defended her bravery.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, a television actress, bravely released images of herself in a swimsuit, proudly displaying her stretch marks.

Latest Videos