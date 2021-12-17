  • Facebook
    Malaika Arora to Ankita Lokhande to Varun Dhawan and more spotted in Mumbai

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 12:17 AM IST
    Bollywood celebs were seen in and around Mumbai city today. Check out their stylish photos right here and get to know about their latest updates. 

    Today, the newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were photographed outside groom's Mumbai residence. Malaika Arora was spotted in a satin dress in Bandra and more. Take a look at the celebrities spotted in and around Mumbai.

    Malaika Arora donned a dusty pink slit dress perfect for a red carpet. She hopped into her nude heels and completed her stunning look.

    Actress Ankita Lokhande in a blue stunning saree and her husband Vicky Jain looked dapper as they made their first appearance today after getting married earlier this week. 

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain married on December 14 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. The wedding was preceded by a sangeet, mehendi and other ceremonies.

    Harshvarrdhan Kapoor was papped while they made a striking style statement at PVR BKC in the dream city of Mumbai. 

    Minnal Murali was clicked at the screening of her upcoming film at PVR BKC in the dream city of Mumbai. 

    Actor Abhimanyu Singh was spotted with his family at Juhu PVR. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi playing the role of a bad guy.

    Aayush Sharma poses with son Ahil Sharma at PVR Juhu. He was last seen his brother-in-law Salman Khan's movie Antim: The Final Truth.

    Varun Dhawan looked look in a red cap and grey sweatshirt. The actor is waiting for his two films to get released Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

    Arshad Warsi was spotted at PVR Juhu. He recently completed 25 years in Bollywood. The actor took to Twitter to thank veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for backing his debut film Tere Mere Sapne.

