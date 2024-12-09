Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar stun at glamorous fashion event in style

Bollywood stars gathered at a fashion event in Mumbai! From Malaika to Urfi, who shone the brightest?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Bollywood stars at Mumbai fashion event

Bollywood stars graced a fashion event in Mumbai on Sunday. Malaika Arora looked stunning, while Janhvi Kapoor's killer style was on full display.

article_image2

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh appeared with husband Jackky Bhagnani at the fashion event. The couple posed for the photographers.

article_image3

Isha Talwar at the fashion event

Isha Talwar, known for her role as Madhuri Bhabhi in the Mirzapur web series, also made a splash at the event.

article_image4

Tiger Shroff's new look

Tiger Shroff sported a different look at the fashion event. He looked quite handsome with a grown beard and short hair.

article_image5

Akshay Kumar in off-white

Akshay Kumar exuded charm at the fashion event, donning a dapper off-white suit that highlighted his impeccable style and charismatic presence, making a bold statement on the red carpet.


 

article_image6

Urfi Javed in a blue saree

Urfi Javed stole the spotlight at the event, posing elegantly in a blue saree paired with a vibrant floral hairband, showcasing her unique fashion sense and striking presence.

article_image7

Aditi Bhatia and Shalini Pandey

Aditi Bhatia and Shalini Pandey added a touch of fashion to the event. Both were seen in glamorous looks.

article_image8

Manushi Chhillar's stylish look

Manushi Chhillar dazzled at the fashion event, flaunting her chic off-shoulder dress and radiating confidence. Her radiant smile added to her elegance, making her a standout presence.

article_image9

Sophie Choudry and Boney Kapoor

Sophie Choudry and Boney Kapoor also attended the fashion event. Both posed for the cameras.

