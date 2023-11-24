Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora hot photos: 50 year-old diva looks stunning in sheer sequin gown

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Malaika Arora sexy photos: Diva flaunted her hourglass figure in a sheer sequin gown. The photos instantly became viral on social media. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora is turning heads, and for good reason! She is regarded as one of the most fashionable actors in the industry, with immaculate fashion sense. Her ensembles regularly become social media viral sensations.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Friday, November 24, the actress shared a slew of photographs in which she showed off her hourglass form in a translucent sequin gown. The photographs quickly went viral.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malika shared photographs from her recent session on Instagram. The photographs were captioned "Shine bright."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika looked stunning in a translucent gown with sequin details and a stunning split on the side. Malaika showed off her toned legs and stunning physique in the images.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Malaika Arora looked lovely as she walked the red carpet for the inauguration of Jio World Plaza. She put her hair up in an updo and accessorised with diamond and emerald bracelets.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika donned a silky bodycon dress in black over matching undergarments. Malaika's style was elevated by the ruching in the midsection of the dress.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On October 23, Malaika turned 48. At the time, she was sharing a series of images from her private birthday party Malaika wrote: “As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength."

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added, "Here’s to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!”

