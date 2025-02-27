Mahira Sharma blushes when asked about favourite cricketer, sparks more buzz on Mohammed Siraj rumours [VIDEO]

Mahira Sharma recently sparked dating rumors with cricketer Mohammed Siraj after blushing when asked about her favorite cricketer. Despite her mother's denial, social media continues to speculate.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Actress Mahira Sharma recently became the center of dating rumors involving Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. While neither of them has commented on the speculation, Mahira’s mother earlier dismissed the reports as completely false. She stated that because her daughter is a celebrity, people shouldn’t believe every name linked to her. Despite this clarification, fans continue to discuss Mahira’s personal life on social media.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

On Wednesday evening, Mahira was spotted in Mumbai, where paparazzi asked her about her favorite Indian cricketer. Dressed in a simple yet elegant white suit, the actress initially appeared surprised by the question. She turned back to the cameraman and asked, “Kya?” before blushing and smiling. The moment quickly went viral on social media, sparking further speculation among netizens about her reaction.

article_image3

Fans were quick to comment on Mahira’s response, with many believing her smile hinted at something more. Some users joked that she was purposefully blushing to gain attention, while others speculated that Siraj's name had something to do with her reaction. The online buzz has only added more curiosity to the already trending rumors, with people analyzing every detail of the actress’s expressions and gestures.

 

article_image4

Earlier this year, Mohammed Siraj was also linked to singer Zanai Bhosle when he was spotted at her birthday celebration. However, Zanai soon put an end to the rumors by sharing a picture with Siraj and referring to him as her ‘brother.’ The cricketer also confirmed the sibling-like bond between them. While the gossip around Mahira and Siraj remains unconfirmed, it’s clear that social media never misses a chance to fuel speculation about celebrities’ personal lives.

[WATCH VIDEO]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note RBA

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding MEG

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding

WWE: Five Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

WWE: 5 Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor MEG

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor

Recent Stories

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

football When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained snt

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon