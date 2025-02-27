Mahira Sharma blushes when asked about favourite cricketer, sparks more buzz on Mohammed Siraj rumours [VIDEO]

Mahira Sharma recently sparked dating rumors with cricketer Mohammed Siraj after blushing when asked about her favorite cricketer. Despite her mother's denial, social media continues to speculate.



Actress Mahira Sharma recently became the center of dating rumors involving Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. While neither of them has commented on the speculation, Mahira’s mother earlier dismissed the reports as completely false. She stated that because her daughter is a celebrity, people shouldn’t believe every name linked to her. Despite this clarification, fans continue to discuss Mahira’s personal life on social media.

On Wednesday evening, Mahira was spotted in Mumbai, where paparazzi asked her about her favorite Indian cricketer. Dressed in a simple yet elegant white suit, the actress initially appeared surprised by the question. She turned back to the cameraman and asked, “Kya?” before blushing and smiling. The moment quickly went viral on social media, sparking further speculation among netizens about her reaction.

Fans were quick to comment on Mahira’s response, with many believing her smile hinted at something more. Some users joked that she was purposefully blushing to gain attention, while others speculated that Siraj's name had something to do with her reaction. The online buzz has only added more curiosity to the already trending rumors, with people analyzing every detail of the actress’s expressions and gestures.

Earlier this year, Mohammed Siraj was also linked to singer Zanai Bhosle when he was spotted at her birthday celebration. However, Zanai soon put an end to the rumors by sharing a picture with Siraj and referring to him as her ‘brother.’ The cricketer also confirmed the sibling-like bond between them. While the gossip around Mahira and Siraj remains unconfirmed, it’s clear that social media never misses a chance to fuel speculation about celebrities’ personal lives. [WATCH VIDEO]

