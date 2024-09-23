Mahesh Babu's new look: Superstar SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 rugged style sends fans into a frenzy

Mahesh Babu's new look is the talk of the town. He has never looked like this before, and it's giving everyone goosebumps.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently waiting for his upcoming film with Rajamouli. It is known that this project is being planned on a grand scale. Rajamouli is preparing to make this movie by targeting the international market. It is reported that he is planning this movie not only to make the movie but also how to promote it, how to reach a wider audience, and how to bring the maximum audience to the theaters in a way that no other movie has seen before.

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli is currently doing pre-production work for this film, which is going to be made under the name `SSMB 29`. It is reported that he is working on casting, selection of technicians, locations, shot division, budget, etc. While this is happening on the one hand, Mahesh Babu is busy with his makeover. He is doing special workouts for this movie. He is transforming into a brand new makeover. He is changing a lot not only physically but also in terms of looks.

Recently, Mahesh Babu met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. Mahesh met the CM with humility along with his wife. Due to the recent heavy rains in AP and Telangana, many areas were flooded. Many people lost their homes. In the wake of huge losses, film celebrities also came forward and announced their donations to help them. As part of that, Mahesh announced a donation of fifty lakhs to Telangana and fifty lakhs to AP, and on Monday, he met CM Revanth Reddy and handed over a check of fifty lakhs.

On this occasion, Mahesh is seen in a new look. He is seen with a beard, a grown mustache, and long hair. It can be said that this is the first time in his two-and-a-half-decade career that Mahesh is being seen like this. If you look at him suddenly, his look is so different that you wonder if this is Mahesh Babu.

Not only this, netizens and fans are reacting to this, saying that if the superstar's look is like this, then what will be the range of the movie, and that the look alone will shake the box office. Currently, the superstar's look is a hot topic on social media. Mahesh's fans are already celebrating. They are making this look go viral. It is said that this film is being made with a historical story from the 18th century set in the African forests. It is reported that Mahesh will be seen as a global adventurer in this film, and he will be seen in a de-glamour look, and it seems that Mahesh's current look is for this movie.

