Mahesh Babu reveals the real reason behind his 3-year break from acting: Here's what he said

Every actor faces a slump in their career. Mahesh Babu experienced this after the industry hit 'Pokiri.' He faced back-to-back flops and personal tragedies, including the loss of his grandmother and his wife Namrata's parents. This led to a 6-month break which extended to 3 years. During this difficult time, Namrata provided unwavering support, enabling him to navigate the challenges and eventually return with the blockbuster 'Dookudu.'

