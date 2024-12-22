Mahesh Babu reveals the real reason behind his 3-year break from acting: Here's what he said

Every actor faces a slump in their career. Mahesh Babu experienced this after the industry hit 'Pokiri.' He faced back-to-back flops and personal tragedies, including the loss of his grandmother and his wife Namrata's parents. This led to a 6-month break which extended to 3 years. During this difficult time, Namrata provided unwavering support, enabling him to navigate the challenges and eventually return with the blockbuster 'Dookudu.'

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

Mahesh Babu experienced a career slump after the success of 'Pokiri,' struggling to find hits before bouncing back with strong performances.

article_image2

Mahesh Babu worked on 'Sainikudu' and 'Athidhi' after 'Pokiri.' During this time, he faced family tragedies.

article_image3

After facing personal tragedies and career uncertainties, Mahesh Babu took a break to focus on himself, ultimately returning stronger to the industry.

article_image4

Namrata Shirodkar stood by Mahesh Babu during his challenging times, offering unwavering support and helping him navigate personal and professional struggles.

article_image5

After a 3-year break, Mahesh Babu made a strong comeback with 'Khaleja,' followed by the massive success of 'Dookudu.'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Yamini Malhotra shares shocking details about Shrutika's emotional battle with her mom NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Yamini Malhotra shares shocking details about Shrutika's emotional battle with her mom

Sonu Sood in Kolkata: Actor visits iconic Coffee House, rides yellow taxi and takes selfies with fans RBA

Sonu Sood in Kolkata: Actor visits iconic Coffee House, rides yellow taxi and takes selfies with fans

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral RBA

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail RBA

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail

Recent Stories

BSNL Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices gcw

BSNL's Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions dmn

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed NTI

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles NTI

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon