Madraskaaran REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan’s action film worth your time? Read on

Madraskaaran Twitter review: Tamil action film directed by Vaali Mohan Das and produced by B. Jagadish under SR Productions, premiered on January 10, 2025, during Pongal.

Madraskaaran X Review: Directed by Vaali Mohan Das and produced by B. Jagadish under SR Productions, premiered on January 10, 2025, during Pongal. Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, and Aishwarya Dutta headline the film. The Central Board of Film Certification certified Madraskaaran U/A. Sam C. S. composed the soundtrack, Prasanna S. Kumar shot the film, and R. Vasanthakumar edited it.

The film began principal photography in Chennai, Madurai, and Kochi in February 2024. Filming ended in June 2024. Shane Nigam makes his Tamil debut as the lead, while Niharika Konidela returns after Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren (2018).

Cast and Crew of Madraskaaran

Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, and Aishwarya Dutta lead Madraskaaran's brilliant cast. Karunas, Pandiarajan, Super Subbarayan, and others star in the film. B. Jagadish's SR Productions produced Madraskaaran, written and directed by Vaali Mohan Das. Sam CS created the film's music, Prasanna S Kumar shot, and R. Vasanthakumar edited.

Rajarajan Gopal oversaw DI and Ananth Mani was art director. T. Uday Kumar mixed and Uma Devi, Sam CS, Elan, and Vaali Mohan Das wrote the lyrics. Sathish Krishnan and Santhosh choreographed, while Dinesh Subbarayan did the stunts. Pallavi Sing and Kasthoori Irani designed the costumes, and Vishnu Chakravarthy, B. Kamal, R. Sharan, and K. P. Pradeep executive produced. Vignesh Selvam designed the film's publicity, and DEC and PRO Sathish promoted it.

Filmgoers anticipated a spectacular cinematic experience with Madraskaaran. As audiences discuss this action flick, get informative reviews on X (previously Twitter).

Latest Videos