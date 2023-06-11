Madhumita Sarcar SEXY gallery: Bengali actress flaunts curves, assets on Instagram

Madhumita Sarcar, popularly known for her role in Uttoron and Cheeni is now setting her social media on fire with her tempting, and bold snapshots.

Madhumita Sarcar, an Indian actress from Kolkata, is well known for portraying Dr. Emon Mukherjee in Kusum Dola and Pakhi Ghosh Dostidaar Singha Roy in Bojhena Se Bojhena. She is best known for the critically acclaimed and financially successful film "Cheeni." She is also renowned for her daring fashion choices. Check out a few of her photos here:

Sarcar sizzles like a hot beast as she looks drop-down gorgeous and sexy in this bold photo, which she captioned: Dak Fantasy

Yet another black outfit and the actress slays like never before, showing off her cleavage and assets.

Sarcar is a water baby and there's no denying that. She poses against the sea and flaunts her curves and assets in this bobby-printed outfit.

In this black and white picture, Madhumita Sarcar oozes hotness as she flaunts her well-toned figure and assets.

Sarcar looks appealing and hot in this bodycon dress where she shows off her cleavage and curves in full swing.

It always doesn't have to be sexy dresses. Madhumita looks hot and sexy even in denim outfits, flaunting her well-toned body.

This one's from her Goa archives where she poses against an old wall, showing off her sexy body in this cool-chic bohemian look.