Machante Maalakha REVIEW: Is Soubin Shahir, Namitha Pramod's comedy-drama worth watching? Audiences react

Machante Maalakha X Review: The film is directed by Boban Samuel and written by Ajeesh P. Thomas. It stars Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod. Abraham Mathew produced the film under the umbrella of Abaam Movies, which was initially scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, but was postponed.

Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Machante Maalakha, the long-awaited Malayalam comedy-drama, will finally be released in theatres globally on February 27, 2025. The film, directed by Boban Samuel and written by Ajeesh P. Thomas, stars Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod in leading parts.

Machante Maalakha, which has music by Ouseppachan and cinematography and editing by Vivek Menon and Ratheesh Raj, promises a vivid combination of humour and drama, making it a highly anticipated release for Malayalam film fans.

Machante Maalakha has been much anticipated, with promotional materials promising a stimulating cinematic experience. 

Machante Maalakha Storyline 
Sajeevan, a K.S.R.T.C. conductor, marries Bigimol, a lady who loves him but often criticises his activities. Though she frequently criticises him, his feelings for her continue to develop. As time passes, he realises that despite her flaws, she is the greatest blessing in his life.

Machante Maalakha's Cast and Crew 
Machante Maalakha stars Soubin Shahir as Sajeevan, with Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod as Biji. The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Manoj K. U., Vineeth Thattil, Shanthi Krishna, and Alphy Panjikaran.

The film Machante Maalakha is directed by Boban Samuel and produced by Abraham Mathew, with Ameer Cochin serving as executive producer. Jexson Antony wrote the film's story, while Ajeesh P. Thomas handled the script and language. Vivekh Menon directs the photography, while Ouseppachan composes the soundtrack and Ratheesh Raj edits the footage. Sahas Bala created the film's production design, while Jijo Jose acts as main assistant director. Production controller Deepak Parameshwaran, lyricists B.K. Harinarayanan and Sinto Sunny, line producer T.M. Rafeeq, makeup artist Jithesh Poyya, and costume designer Arun Manohar are also significant contributors.

The production executives are Pratheesh Mavelikara and Naseer Karanthoor, with A.B. Jubin and M.R. Rajakrishnan handling sound design and mixing, respectively. Sachi Unnikrishnan serves as the film's assistant director, while Liju Prabhakar is the colourist. Manju Gopinath, P. Sivaprasad, and Vazhoor Jose oversee public relations, while Giri Shankar handles still photography. Magic Moments created the film's concept, while Don Max edited the trailers. The music label is Saregama India Limited, a subsidiary of the RPSG Group.

