Los Angeles wildfires: Nora Fatehi shares her scary experience says, 'Never seen anything like it'

Nora Fatehi, an actor and dancer, has reacted to the raging flames in Los Angeles. She is now in L.A. Nora revealed that she and her crew were instructed to flee due to the disaster.

Nora Fatehi is the latest celebrity to respond to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The star detailed her trauma in an Instagram story, stating that she and her colleagues were advised to leave due to the natural disaster.

Nora said, "I am in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like that. This is insane, we just got an evacuation order five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I am evacuating out of here. I am gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it."

"I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I am going to keep you guys updated. I hope people are safe, I have never seen anything before like this," Nora added before signing off.

Earlier, star Priyanka Chopra expressed her views on Instagram and offered her solidarity to people impacted by the disaster. In a series of essays, she showed her support for victims and appreciation to first responders who worked diligently to tackle the catastrophe.

In her first post, Chopra wrote, “My thoughts with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to stay safe tonight (sic).” The post was accompanied by a video depicting the scale of the wildfire, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton, are among the hundreds of Los Angeles homeowners who have lost their homes in the terrible Pacific Palisades wildfires. The performers were forced to flee as flames raged around Los Angeles.

