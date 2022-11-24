Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY pictures: The Kardashians star flaunts her voluptuous body in a tiny black HOT bikini

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    Bikini Pictures Alert: Kylie Jenner uploaded sultry photos of herself in a bikini while swimming in a pool on Instagram.  She captioned the post, “Staycation."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As a frequent social media user, Kylie Jenner may easily dazzle her followers with seductive looks. She frequently exposes her flesh in shockingly intimate attire, leaving internet users in awe.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a skimpy black bikini, she once again had social media viewers happy and excited as she displayed her curves and breast assets.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The famous makeup artist posted another collection of daring images on Instagram. She may be seen swimming in the pool while wearing an obscene black bikini. In the photos, the reality TV star has excessive hotness.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We can see a beautiful view of the captivating area in the background. Her shiny lips and moist hair make her appear extremely stunning. She captioned the post, “Staycation."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Following the release of the images, comments on Kylie's post praised the celebrity for her audacity. Some fans used heart and fire emoticons.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Earlier, Kylie Cosmetics dazzled while promoting her most recent business partnership with GLOW in a small black bikini from Heavy Manners. She celebrated becoming a brand ambassador and an equity shareholder in the beverage firm by posting a carousel of images on Instagram. The mother-of-two wore her long, raven-coloured hair down in free waves for the at-home picture session. In addition, Kylie made sure the colour scheme of her hair and bikini matched the length of her manicured nails. Standing barely waist-deep in the infinity pool, the fashion star took a taste from what seemed to be GLOW's Mango Apricot flavour.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “It’s the GLOW® for me. I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team,” Kylie captioned the sexy photos. The bikini ensemble is the brand’s “When a Man Loves a Woman” Double String Top ($110) and Side Tie Bottoms ($115). The company's website has a message from the former millionaire explaining why she decided to join GLOW. "Water and the area of functional beverages have long piqued my curiosity. The opportunity to promote a product that is redefining the industry is what makes my ambassadorship with GLOW® so exciting, Kylie added.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art RBA

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art

    Boycott Bollywood Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha s Galwan tweet gcw

    #BoycottBollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report

    Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event RBA

    Video: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report RBA

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, SUI vs CMR: Netizens laud Breel Embolo lone winner as Switzerland wins opening game against Cameroon-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, SUI vs CMR: Netizens laud Breel Embolo's lone winner as Switzerland wins opening game

    Women vendors from Pakistan's Hindu community struggle to make ends meet in Karachi; check details AJR

    Women vendors from Pakistan's Hindu community struggle to make ends meet in Karachi; check details

    football Switzerland Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Switzerland's Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in World Cup 2022

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art RBA

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art

    India to grow at moderately brisk rate inflation to ease Finance Ministry report gcw

    India to grow at 'moderately brisk rate', inflation to ease: Finance Ministry report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon