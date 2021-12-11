  • Facebook
    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 9:48 AM IST
    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan rents out his Andheri duplex to Mimi star Kriti Sanon. Here's what we know more about it.

    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex RCB

    Kriti Sanon the 'Param Sundari' of Bollywood; had hit the ball out of the playground with her film Mimi. Kriti featured in her first-ever solo lead movie, and with her Mimi performance, she entered the A-list actors of Bollywood.
     

    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex RCB

    With Mimi, Kriti proved herself as a bankable actor and won a lot of recognition from movie critics and audiences. Kriti's Mimi has been declared the best OTT film of the year 2021. She is now set for her following films like Adipurush, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and Hum Do Hamare Do makeup the long lineup of Kriti's forthcoming films.
     

    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex RCB

    Amitabh Bachchan's flat is on the 27th-28th floor, and the licence agreement was registered on November 12. It is said that the lease term is for a period of 2 years, from October 16, 2021 to October 15, 2023.
     

    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex RCB

    Besides, Bachchans had also given one of their properties located in Juhu to the State Bank of India. According to papers, Big B has rented the property to SBI for fifteen years. The property is around 3150 square feet, ground floor. As per the report, SBI has already paid the advance rent and will increase by 25 per cent every 5 years. 
     

    Kriti Sanon becomes Amitabh Bachchan's tenant; check out rent, security of the duplex RCB

    Amitabh Bachchan has also bought in Atlantis, the 5,184-sqft property worth Rs 31 crore in 2020 and paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, which is 2% of the flat cost. Also read: Do you know Kriti Sanon started her career with Telugu film? Know more interesting facts about actress

