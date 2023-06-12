Krishna Bhatt-Vedang Sarda wedding reception: Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others attend starry event
Krishna Bhatt got hitched to Vedant Sarda in an intimate wedding ceremony. Her reception bash yesterday evening was a star-studded affair. Here's a glimpse at Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others who elevated the fashion element with their stunning attires.
The renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, who will make her directorial debut in Bollywood with 1920: The Horror of the Hearts, looked enchanting as a bride. Here's a glance at celebrities like Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others who made smashing and starry appearances at Krishna Bhatt and Vedang Sarda's wedding reception event.
Avika Gor looked stunning in a printed white floral theme saree as she posed for the paps at the wedding reception bash of Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt.
Aftab Shivdasani looks dapper and dashing in an all-black blazer and pants with a white shirt as he gave poses for the paparazzi at the event.
The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher looked dashing in an all-grey formal blazer outfit with a black shirt and grey tie with a bright smile at Krishna Bhatt's wedding reception.
Vikram Bhatt and his wife also arrived at the wedding reception of their daughter Krishna Bhatt. Vikram Bhatt wore a golden and white coloured kurta with a white pyjama. His wife wore a red and golden saree.
Sandeepa Dhar looked radiant in a red and golden coloured blouse and ghagra as she posed for the paparazzi. She looked stunning.
Jackie Shroff wore a white blazer with white pants and a black shirt at event. He posed with his plant at event and graced paps with a smile.