    Krishna Bhatt-Vedang Sarda wedding reception: Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others attend starry event

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Krishna Bhatt got hitched to Vedant Sarda in an intimate wedding ceremony. Her reception bash yesterday evening was a star-studded affair. Here's a glimpse at Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others who elevated the fashion element with their stunning attires.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, who will make her directorial debut in Bollywood with 1920: The Horror of the Hearts, looked enchanting as a bride. Here's a glance at celebrities like Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others who made smashing and starry appearances at Krishna Bhatt and Vedang Sarda's wedding reception event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avika Gor looked stunning in a printed white floral theme saree as she posed for the paps at the wedding reception bash of Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aftab Shivdasani looks dapper and dashing in an all-black blazer and pants with a white shirt as he gave poses for the paparazzi at the event.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher looked dashing in an all-grey formal blazer outfit with a black shirt and grey tie with a bright smile at Krishna Bhatt's wedding reception.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Vikram Bhatt and his wife also arrived at the wedding reception of their daughter Krishna Bhatt. Vikram Bhatt wore a golden and white coloured kurta with a white pyjama. His wife wore a red and golden saree.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sandeepa Dhar looked radiant in a red and golden coloured blouse and ghagra as she posed for the paparazzi. She looked stunning.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Jackie Shroff wore a white blazer with white pants and a black shirt at event. He posed with his plant at event and graced paps with a smile.

