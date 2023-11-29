Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukherjee, Kajol grace 'Kouch'; 6 iconic revelations from the episode

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol and Rani Mukherjee are about to appear in tonight's midnight drop of 'Koffee With Karan'. Here are 6 iconic revelations from the episode

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol and Rani Mukherjee are about to appear in tonight's midnight drop of 'Koffee With Karan'. Here are 6 iconic revelations from the episode

    Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra got married in a secret Bengali ceremony at Manchester and it happened the weekend '2 States' released

    Rani taught the steps to the iconic dance number 'Koi Mil Gya' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

    Karan Johar was aware of Rani's wedding to Aditya and was almost threatened by Aditya Chopra so that words do not get out

    Aditya Chopra helped Lalit Pandit and Karan Johar with songs of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. He gave a few lyrics to the song 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, Hai Deewana'

    Kajol forgot about Rani's cameo in Kabhie Kabhie Khushi Gham. For the unversed, Rani Mukherjee played a small part in K3G, and her dance in the title track and 'Say Shava Shava' still remains iconic

