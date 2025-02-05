Kobali REVIEW: Is Ravi Prakash's crime-revenge web series worth your time?

Kobali Twitter Review: The highly anticipated Telugu crime-revenge web series Kobali, starring Ravi Prakash, takes place in Rayalaseema, a region riddled with factions. The series, directed by Revanth Levaka, will have its OTT premiere today, promising a riveting and emotional tale.

The Telugu crime-revenge web series Kobali, starring Ravi Prakash, is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT launch. The series, directed by Revanth Levaka, takes place amid the tumultuous background of Rayalaseema, a region notorious for severe factional feuds. The wait is nearly over, as Kobali premieres on OTT a few hours back, bringing its gritty and emotional story to the screen.

Kobali is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar for all OTT platform subscribers. With its fascinating tale set against the harsh background of Rayalaseema, the series is slated to be a notable addition to the growing roster of high-stakes Telugu dramas, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The series tells the gritty story of two families imprisoned in an endless cycle of vengeance. As long-held secrets are revealed, the pressure rises, resulting in catastrophic repercussions. Kobali investigates retribution's psychological and societal consequences, painting a grim picture of how violence perpetuates unending ruin.

Disney+ Hotstar describes it as, “Two families become entangled in a web of retaliation, greed, and revenge. Many people are impacted when secret truths are revealed, and hostilities intensify.”

Director Trivikram Srinivas originally proposed the title Kobaliilm, where he planned to co-star with Pawan Kalyan. Although the film was never produced, the term has been taken for this dramatic crime drama. Kobali has a solid ensemble cast, with Ravi Prakash playing the pivotal role. The series also stars Sri Tej, Are Syamala, Rocky Singh, Jabardasth Naveen, Yogi Khatri, Suneal Patel Neelawar, KP Kalidindi, Sripavan Dhadhi, Sneha Gupta, Venkat Batchu, Megana Chowdery, and Tarun Rohith, all of whom contribute to the fascinating story.

Here are some Twitter reactions: "Under 2 hours ,no songs and comedy tracks , raw and pure film annadu trivi gadu kobali gurinchi Ippudu perfect time daniki edo maa mokhana kottochu kadha ra", one social media user said. "#Kobali: This is the worst series with no solid story or performances. The screenplay is pale. It could have been told in 90 minutes, but the makers chose to fool the audience for 320 minutes (approx). Scrap content," one reacted.

